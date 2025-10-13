Farm-To-Table Feasts And Peaceful Hiking Trails Are Found In This Under-The-Radar West Virginia Town
We all look forward to indulging in good food when on vacation, and to keep things in balance, incorporating some wholesome outdoor recreation is always a good choice. The town of Reedsville, West Virginia, offers a perfect blend of both, with local farm-to-table delights and scenic trails for all to enjoy. With a tiny population of just 522 people, Reedsville is a town where true community spirit can be felt, whether it be children playing sports at the local youth center or families enjoying time at the nearby creek.
Reedsville is an overlooked yet welcoming destination, where you can satisfy your cravings with some of the freshest food, while soaking up the charm and beauty for which West Virginia is well known. This small town is easily accessed via Morganstown Municipal Airport, just 15.7 miles away, but since there are limited flights, more options can be found at Pittsburgh International Airport, 96 miles from Reedsville. It may not be the oldest town in West Virginia, but it is steeped in history, and its culture is heavily anchored by agriculture, natural recreation areas, and community events, which make it a truly unique town in the Mountain State.
Given that West Virginia is a national leader when it comes to the percentage of family-owned farms, offering mouthwatering fresh farm-to-table dishes and products, one of the best places to base yourself is at The Modern Homestead Guesthouse in the heart of Reedsville. This comfortable accommodation gives you the chance to attend weekly dinners where you can indulge in farm fresh dishes, and its on-site cafe serves a variety of freshly baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Taste farm-to-table dishes in Reedsville, West Virginia
Thanks to the modern era's growing awareness of the importance of knowing the origin and quality of our food, more people are opting to source it locally. As a result of the global trend, it is not uncommon to see farm-to-table beach resorts popping up around the world. The Mountain State takes great pride in its abundance of farmers' markets and indoor marketplaces, which allow locals and visitors to indulge in healthy and locally produced foods. Just recently, WBOY 12 News reported that the state revived its 'Farm to Table Dinner Series for 2025,' which showcases homegrown produce.
Reedsville is an exciting destination for foodies, where there is no shortage of great dining opportunities. There are also a number of family-run farms surrounding the town. Visitors can check out Kissamore Family Farm or Pike Mountain Farm to get a feel for the farm-to-table lifestyle that drives the community. For multiple courses, Cox Roosevelt Inn at Stonewall Farm is an absolute must, with visitors flying in from around the world to experience a unique dining experience.
West Virginia's farm-to-table reputation also attracted the late great Anthony Bourdain, who visited Riffle Farm (specializing in 100% grassfed bison), less than an hour away from Reedsville by car. He also stopped by Lost Creek Farm, a little over an hour away, where he indulged in locally produced "pawpaw ice cream" and "desperation pie." If you are visiting this small U.S. town for a fall escape, one of the best things to do is to attend the harvest dinner at Modern Homestead, which showcases sensational seasonal flavors from the region.
Trails and natural landscapes await in Reedsville, West Virginia
Apart from its delightful cuisine, Reedsville is a haven for nature lovers, with Deckers Creek being a popular outdoor playground for the locals. Located just a 20-minute drive from Reedsville, this beautiful creek and surrounding area is popular with experienced kayakers as well as rock climbers, but one of the main draws here is the 19-mile rail trail. Suitable for walking, biking, or inline skating in the warmer months and cross-country skiing in the winter, this trail follows a former railroad, as the name suggests, taking you parallel to Deckers Creek.
Regarded for its scenic landscapes, this is a perfect trail to get away from it all and enjoy rural West Virginia at its best. En route, you can also opt to access Marilla Park in Morganstown, which features a pool, playgrounds, and tennis courts, as well as nearby restaurants for a bite to eat. Just 1.6 miles north of Reedsville, you'll find the 56-acre Upper Deckers Creek Wildlife Management Area, which is not only a popular spot for fishing but is also home to a wide range of flora and fauna to captivate even the most discerning nature enthusiasts. From big game such as wild boar, black bears, and deer to amphibians and birds, there are over 600 documented species to discover.
If you still have some energy and you're seeking some more outdoor activities, take a drive to Coopers Rock State Forest, 30 minutes from Reedsville. Explore 50 miles of trails and take on bouldering or climbing opportunities, all while appreciating stunning views of the canyon.