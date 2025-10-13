Farm-To-Table Feasts And Peaceful Hiking Trails Are Found In This Under-The-Radar West Virginia Town

We all look forward to indulging in good food when on vacation, and to keep things in balance, incorporating some wholesome outdoor recreation is always a good choice. The town of Reedsville, West Virginia, offers a perfect blend of both, with local farm-to-table delights and scenic trails for all to enjoy. With a tiny population of just 522 people, Reedsville is a town where true community spirit can be felt, whether it be children playing sports at the local youth center or families enjoying time at the nearby creek.

Reedsville is an overlooked yet welcoming destination, where you can satisfy your cravings with some of the freshest food, while soaking up the charm and beauty for which West Virginia is well known. This small town is easily accessed via Morganstown Municipal Airport, just 15.7 miles away, but since there are limited flights, more options can be found at Pittsburgh International Airport, 96 miles from Reedsville. It may not be the oldest town in West Virginia, but it is steeped in history, and its culture is heavily anchored by agriculture, natural recreation areas, and community events, which make it a truly unique town in the Mountain State.

Given that West Virginia is a national leader when it comes to the percentage of family-owned farms, offering mouthwatering fresh farm-to-table dishes and products, one of the best places to base yourself is at The Modern Homestead Guesthouse in the heart of Reedsville. This comfortable accommodation gives you the chance to attend weekly dinners where you can indulge in farm fresh dishes, and its on-site cafe serves a variety of freshly baked goods to satisfy your sweet tooth.