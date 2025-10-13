Canada's Gorgeous Little Great Lakes Getaway Is A Scenic Shorefront Destination With Wine, Shops, And Restaurants
Summer on the Great Lakes is an experience unlike any other, with a wide range of activities and locales available for your enjoyment. While Lake Michigan and Lake Superior often get the most time in the spotlight, the shores of Lake Huron offer a tranquil escape from life's daily hustle and bustle. Hidden here on the banks of Lake Huron is Bayfield, a quiet Canadian village perfect for a picturesque lakeside getaway.
If you're visiting Bayfield from the U.S. side, Bayfield is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Detroit. Coming from Toronto, it's close to three hours by car. You can get close to Bayfield by flying into London International Airport in Ontario, though you'll probably have to make a connection in Toronto anyway, so you're likely better off choosing between the major cities of Detroit and Toronto and driving from there.
The village is set on Lake Huron's eastern shore, unsurprisingly making the beach a great place to spend the early morning hours. Both the nature lover and the casual vacationer in your family will get something of Bayfield. Pack your bags and get ready to head to the Great White North.
Spend a day at the beach on Lake Huron
The crown jewel of Bayfield is the pristine waters of Lake Huron. If you'd prefer to stay planted on the beach, lay down a towel and take in the breathtaking views of one of North America's stunning Great Lakes, or wade into the water for a cooling freshwater dip. Want to get further out on the water? Book a canoe rental with River Adventures or a sailing adventure with Sail Huron for a relaxing day on the lake. Looking for a one-of-a-kind paddling experience on the water at night? River Adventures offers glow-in-the-dark canoe rentals so you can explore the lake with colorful lights beneath your craft to show the way.
There are three main beaches to choose from if you want to set up on the sand: Bayfield Pier Beach at the mouth of the Bayfield River, Howard Beach near the center of town, or the quieter Houston Heights Beach south of town. Pioneer Park, a short walk from Bayfield Pier Beach, features picnic tables and blufftop views with a staircase down to the water.
Bayfield has lodging in town if you'd prefer a bed to sleep on, but RV owners are also welcome to set up camp here. RV campers can check out Wildwood by the River, a hidden gem tucked near a bend of the Bayfield River. It's complete with a laundromat, showers, and a store for essentials, as well as a bevy of game options, including shuffleboard, horseshoes, a pool table, and courts for basketball, volleyball, tennis, and pickleball. Drive a few minutes out of town to catch a glimpse of the iconic Folmar Windmill and mentally transport yourself to the tulip fields of Holland.
Shop, eat, drink, and be merry in the heart of Bayfield
The town center of Bayfield is about as charming as you would expect. To start your day, grab a coffee and snack at Shopbike Coffee Roasters. Here on the town's main drag, you'll find several restaurants, local watering holes, and storefronts for shopping and art.
For some sweets with a side of shopping, head to The Pink Flamingo Bakery & Boutique. Cross the street to The Spotted Cow and the equally adorable Crichet Handmade Designs gift shop, or walk down to Nab It Eccentric Oddities for some unique souvenir shopping. To pick up some shinier wares, stop into Metamorphic Rock Shoppe or Sea Jewels. In the mood to take in some art and possibly take a piece home with you? Pop your head into galleries like Marten Arts Gallery, the Main Street Gallery, and The Gallery House. You can even pick up a beach read for your next day on the lake at The Village Bookshop.
Once you've worked up an appetite (or a thirst for some beverages), choose from a variety of restaurants and breweries to cap off your day. Black Dog Village Pub & Bistro is a great place to get your fill while enjoying a cocktail. Brews and bites abound at Bayfield Brewing Company, Captain Harry's, and Olio Bayfield, giving everyone from the beer lover to the wineaux in your group a chance to unwind after a long day. Put a cherry on top of your day — literally — with a sweet treat at Rosie's Ice Cream Shoppe, and head back to your room at The Little Inn.