Canada's Gorgeous Little Great Lakes Getaway Is A Scenic Shorefront Destination With Wine, Shops, And Restaurants

Summer on the Great Lakes is an experience unlike any other, with a wide range of activities and locales available for your enjoyment. While Lake Michigan and Lake Superior often get the most time in the spotlight, the shores of Lake Huron offer a tranquil escape from life's daily hustle and bustle. Hidden here on the banks of Lake Huron is Bayfield, a quiet Canadian village perfect for a picturesque lakeside getaway.

If you're visiting Bayfield from the U.S. side, Bayfield is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Detroit. Coming from Toronto, it's close to three hours by car. You can get close to Bayfield by flying into London International Airport in Ontario, though you'll probably have to make a connection in Toronto anyway, so you're likely better off choosing between the major cities of Detroit and Toronto and driving from there.

The village is set on Lake Huron's eastern shore, unsurprisingly making the beach a great place to spend the early morning hours. Both the nature lover and the casual vacationer in your family will get something of Bayfield. Pack your bags and get ready to head to the Great White North.