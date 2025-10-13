Massachusetts' 'Big Cheese' Town Is Known For Its Iconic Trails, Outdoor Recreation, And Quirky History

After learning some of the town's cheesy history, make sure to set aside some time for some outdoor recreation and trail exploration. Outside of town is the Cheshire Reservoir, a 418-acre lake that is also referred to as the Hoosac Reservoir. To get a boat in the water, head to the North Basin and find the paved boat ramp. Just east of the boat ramp is a kayak/canoe boat launch. If you like fishing, you'll want to bring your gear, because there are plentiful fish populations such as bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie, bullheads, and more. And while you're on the water, you can enjoy a view of the Berkshire Mountains — one of New England's most iconic fall destinations.

From the reservoir parking lot, visitors can also access the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. As implied by its name, the trail used to be a railroad before being converted into a paved path. Heading south, it winds along the reservoir through the wetlands, ultimately ending up in Pittsfield, MA. Heading north, the trail passes through Cheshire and across the Appalachian Trail, ending in the town of North Adams. Overall, this path is 14 miles long and is an easy, flat area for biking and skating.

Should you choose to hop off the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail onto the Appalachian Trail heading east, the trail will take you up to some nearby mountains called "The Cobbles." From here, hikers can access the Cheshire Cobble Trailhead to the top of the peaks, where there's a scenic vista of the town, the reservoir, and Mount Greylock, so make sure to bring a camera. The Cheshire Cobble Trailhead and the mountains are located within the Chalet Wildlife Management Area, which is the perfect nature-viewing spot. The park spans 7,406-acres with local wildlife such as bears, wild turkeys, deer, and even moose.