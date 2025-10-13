Most Americans Would Rather Live Next To Their In-Laws Than An Airbnb

Many, many years ago when Instagram was still filled with bad coffee pictures and AI was something that existed only in movies, Airbnb was cool. Hosts would leave you small thank you gifts and welcome you to their home in person. The company marketed itself as a way to experience cities authentically, away from the sterile bubbles of hotels. Then, investors realized they could make a lot of money by buying up hundreds of properties and renting them at prices that locals could hardly afford. This is how the majority of Americans (and probably the world) came to hate Airbnb. To find out just how terribly the country thinks of the platform, Anytime Estimate surveyed 1,000 people about their attitudes toward it. The results are sobering.

Almost half (46% ) of those surveyed believe that Airbnbs have a negative impact on the neighborhood. People worry about increased noise, crime, and littering, and believe that having an Airbnb nearby would devalue their houses. The hatred runs so deep that a full 55% of participants said that they would rather live next to their in-laws. Even more surprisingly, 30% would prefer living near an ex than having to deal with tourists constantly coming in and out of nearby houses. Some people (16% of respondents) hate Airbnb so much that they think owners deserve to have their property damaged. Yikes. To make matters worse for the company, travelers are turning away from Airbnbs because of high prices, safety issues, and annoying chore lists.