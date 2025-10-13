Off The Florida Coast Is A Quaint Key West Alternative Full Of Wildlife-Rich Parks And Historic Charm

Florida is full of coastal gems, ranging from world-famous beaches to colorful island paradises. But, if you're looking for a taste of Old Florida, a slow-paced town reminiscent of the days before the crowds discovered Florida, then Cedar Key might be the place for you. Known for its natural beauty and historic charm, it's a quiet getaway with lots of time in nature. Sure, it isn't the buzziest destination in the Sunshine State. But here, you can escape the crowds of Key West and get a taste of authentic Florida. Without a doubt, Cedar Key is one of Florida's prettiest, must-visit islands, with a laid-back, Old Florida style and an abundance of wildlife.

Located in the Big Bend region of forests, forgotten villages, and Gulf Coast beaches, and about halfway between Tallahassee and Tampa, Cedar Key has a number of charming accommodation options, from waterfront hotels to cozy bed and breakfasts. For a stay steeped in history, try the Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast — the colorful property's roots trace all the way back to 1880. Today, you can expect features like breakfast, homemade cookies, and a relaxing garden space. The inn has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google.

If you're flying in, the Gainesville Regional Airport is about an hour and a half away; alternatively, you can fly into Tampa International Airport, which is a little over two hours away. Once you've made it to town, you can ditch the car and explore by foot, golf cart, bike, and kayak.