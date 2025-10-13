Off The Florida Coast Is A Quaint Key West Alternative Full Of Wildlife-Rich Parks And Historic Charm
Florida is full of coastal gems, ranging from world-famous beaches to colorful island paradises. But, if you're looking for a taste of Old Florida, a slow-paced town reminiscent of the days before the crowds discovered Florida, then Cedar Key might be the place for you. Known for its natural beauty and historic charm, it's a quiet getaway with lots of time in nature. Sure, it isn't the buzziest destination in the Sunshine State. But here, you can escape the crowds of Key West and get a taste of authentic Florida. Without a doubt, Cedar Key is one of Florida's prettiest, must-visit islands, with a laid-back, Old Florida style and an abundance of wildlife.
Located in the Big Bend region of forests, forgotten villages, and Gulf Coast beaches, and about halfway between Tallahassee and Tampa, Cedar Key has a number of charming accommodation options, from waterfront hotels to cozy bed and breakfasts. For a stay steeped in history, try the Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast — the colorful property's roots trace all the way back to 1880. Today, you can expect features like breakfast, homemade cookies, and a relaxing garden space. The inn has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google.
If you're flying in, the Gainesville Regional Airport is about an hour and a half away; alternatively, you can fly into Tampa International Airport, which is a little over two hours away. Once you've made it to town, you can ditch the car and explore by foot, golf cart, bike, and kayak.
Escaping into nature in Cedar Key
Although Cedar Key isn't lauded for its beaches (we'll just say that its one public beach isn't exactly a white-sand Gulf Coast haven like Siesta Key's beach), that doesn't mean there's a shortage of fantastic nature here.
Don't skip a visit to Cedar Key National Wildlife Refuge, which encompasses 13 of the islands that surround Cedar Key. These islands served as fish camps for Indigenous people. The refuge was founded in 1929 to protect local and migratory birds. As you explore by water (kayak and boat rentals are available in town), keep your eye out for the many animals that call Cedar Key home, from dolphins to manatees, plus plenty of bird species like herons and cormorants. If you're particularly interested in birds, plan your visit for fall or winter, when thousands migrate to the area.
Cedar Key Museum State Park is perfect for a relaxing activity, pairing both nature and history, too. Here, you can stroll along a short nature trail to see wildlife like green tree frogs, gopher tortoises, and many species of birds. The park's museum is home to an interesting collection of seashells and Native American artifacts, as well as the 1920s Whitman House. The house is closed at the time of writing, so be sure to check its status before heading out.
Cedar Key is a historic Florida gem
Your time in Cedar Key is best when spent by the water, so spend some time walking along Dock Street, the town's historic waterfront hub, where you'll find charming places, including several waterfront restaurants like 83 West, the eclectic gift shop Dilly Dally Gally, and local art gallery Island Arts.
As you explore, keep in mind that Cedar Key is still rebuilding after Hurricane Helene, and some local businesses, including ones on Dock Street, have not yet reopened. Be sure to support the ones that have reopened, though, such as local institutions like seafood spot Steamers Clam Bar and Annie's Cafe, which serves breakfast and lunch in a homey atmosphere.
To explore Cedar Key's fascinating history, visit the Cedar Key Historical Society Museum, which reopened in September 2025 after being closed due to the hurricane. Encompassing two 19th-century buildings, here you'll find a treasure trove of local history, from relics dating back to the Union army's blockade of Cedar Key during the Civil War to local Native American artifacts. "You don't want to miss this if you enjoy knowing the history of the places you visit," wrote one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "We went on our first day in Cedar Key and learned so many things that then informed the rest of our stay. For a small museum, they have done an excellent job telling the story of the area."