This Catskills Getaway Is One Of America's Most Unique Hotels In 2025 Offering A Kaleidoscope Of Magic And Luxury

Tucked away in the quiet Catskills hamlet of Roxbury, New York, lies an imaginative retreat that is much more than a place to sleep. Step through the looking glass at The Roxbury, where you can enter a fairy forest or vampire den and sleep inside a genie's bottle. The Roxbury has become one of the most unique stays in America, earning a coveted spot on TripAdvisor's "Best of the Best" list of one-of-a-kind hotels.

The property has two locations in the same town — the original Roxbury Motel, a reinvented 1960s roadside inn, and The Roxbury at Stratton Falls, home to an 1848 Italianate mansion and magical, themed cottages near a 50-foot waterfall. Each room, suite, and cottage is designed like a theatrical set, blending comfort with magical storytelling design and decor. Whether you choose a bold, pop culture-inspired motel room, an adults-only luxury mansion room, an immersive themed suite, or an otherworldly cottage, you will feel transported far beyond the Catskills and into another realm.

The Roxbury is around a 3-hour drive from central Manhattan and a 1.5-hour drive from Albany International Airport. While you're staying at the Roxbury, you should explore more of the Catskill region, which includes Windham, the "Gem of the Catskills," a half hour from Roxbury, and Saugerties, one of America's "coolest small towns," that's a little over an hour away. These mountains are a four-season destination, home to renowned hiking trails, antique stores, and ski areas like Belleayre Mountain, New York's best ski resort for family getaways.