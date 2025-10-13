Avoid Disaster In A Foreign Airport By Checking For One Thing At The Back Of Your Passport

Every traveler's worst nightmare is forgetting their passport and then getting turned away at the gate. Just having your passport with you sometimes isn't enough, though. Every year, international travelers make one crucial mistake. To make your passport usable, you need to have empty pages at the back.

For travelers who don't fly frequently enough to fill up this space with stamps (or those who don't get passport stamps at the airport), you probably don't have to worry. However, if you fly internationally multiple times a year or are nearing your passport's expiration date, your passport may be fuller than you think. To gain entry into many foreign countries — at least those that haven't entirely turned the process over to e-gates — you will need to have at least two blank pages at the back of your passport. If no room is left for a new stamp, you may be forced to fly back to the U.S. It's one of many rules that adds a little asterisk onto having an up-to-date passport and one to keep in mind the next time you fly.

Now, this isn't the universal standard. Some countries require two, some only one, and some require three or more empty pages ready. You can view how many pages you'll need at your destination here. It's not as cut and dry as regional differences, either. Even within the European Union, where your passport may not even get checked by an officer when traveling between borders, the nations are about equally split on requiring one versus two free pages. Be sure to check both your passport and the requirements of the countries you'll be visiting a few months before your trip. You will need to allow sufficient time to obtain a new passport, which can take between two and six weeks.