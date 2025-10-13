On The Shores Of Lake Michigan Lies A Charming Wisconsin Village With Quaint Beaches And European History

Another reason to visit the town of Belgium is if you have Luxembourgish heritage and want to learn more about it. Wait, what? Yes, interestingly, the town of Belgium is culturally and historically related to Luxembourg, not Belgium. Why the name then? First, though the founders of the town were mainly immigrants from Luxembourg, there was already a Wisconsin town named Luxemberg. Second, the immigrants had grown up in an area of Luxembourg that had since been annexed by the country of Belgium in 1839, so the town's founders thought that the name Belgium was a better fit.

The Luxembourg American Cultural Center in Belgium, Wisconsin, is the only place in the world to honor Luxembourgish patrimony and is also home to the Dooley-Wagner Research Center, a major research institute focusing on Luxembourg genealogy. The Luxembourg American Cultural Center offers guided tours, or you can easily visit it on your own. If you do, take some time to explore the "Roots and Leaves Museum," which tells the story of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and its ties to the United States, as well as Luxembourgish immigration to the U.S.

The cultural center has also created an audio guide narrated by a historian, which you can listen to while you stroll around Belgium's historic downtown. The audio guide, called "Voices from the Village," shares local stories and describes the history of several landmarks in the town, like the Old Town Hall, the Hubing & Hames Grocery, and Curley's Tavern. Lastly, the institution organizes a celebration known as Luxembourg Fest that's held annually in August. This event features traditional food and drinks, parades, folk dancing, live music, and entertaining activities like the träipen eating contest, in which contestants need to eat an entire blood sausage dish within a minute, followed by a second portion if they're able to finish the first one.