After A Heroic Clean-Up, This Landlocked Country Has Europe's Cleanest Sparkling Rivers To Swim And Tube

Think of Switzerland, and images spring to mind of shining cities and efficient transportation networks, crystal-clear mountain lakes, and fairy-tale villages hidden in the Alps. Known as the playground of Europe, Switzerland is also the land of rugged, snow-capped mountains, world-class timepieces, intoxicating chocolates, and hole-adorned cheeses. Switzerland is majestic, safe, and one of the cleanest countries in the world. The last things you'd expect to see there, then, are dirty, murky, muddy, polluted rivers and lakes. Yet, until recently, that's what you may have found when coming upon one of the country's many bodies of water.

Prior to the 1960s, Switzerland had some of the dirtiest rivers in Europe, with raw sewage and wastewater from industrial plants being dumped directly into its waterways. Back in 1965, wastewater treatment plants served only 14% of Swiss residents. Today, that number is closer to 98%, with 37 plants now operating across the country. The result? Rivers and lakes so clean they're sometimes called "blue gold."

These days, a swim in a Swiss river or lake is the perfect complement to a summer trip to the fabled European country. And no matter where you plan to go in Switzerland, you're sure to come across a body of water: the country has more than 1,500 lakes and almost 38,000 miles of rivers and streams.