The Scenic, Surprisingly Quiet US Airport With The Most On-Time Flights

Hawaii got the memo that stress has no place in paradise, especially when it comes to air travel. The 50th State is home to the airport with the least crowded flights in America, as well as the best airport in America for winter travel, and now it's been crowned the U.S. airport with the most punctual flights. According to a report by aviation analytics company Cirium (via Daily Passport), Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu, lands at number one on its list of the country's 10 most on-time major airports. In 2024, nearly 85% of this scenic, surprisingly quiet airport's flights departed on-time. It came in just ahead of Salt Lake City International Airport, which boasts an impressive 83% of on-time flights. Globally, HNL is outdone only by Riyadh King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, where travelers will be pleased to discover 87% of flights come and go on schedule.

HNL is situated on Mamala Bay on the island of Oahu, and its commendable timeliness is no small feat considering it's Hawaii's largest and busiest airport, seeing more than 21 million visitors per year. Although this bustling hub in the Hawaiian capital used to be known as Honolulu International Airport, its current name honors America's second longest serving senator, Daniel K. Inouye. The highest-ranking Asian public official in U.S. history, Senator Inouye served the people of Hawaii for 49 years. As a member of the Commerce and Appropriations Committee, he spent many years dedicated to overseeing the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation. It's a fitting tribute that one of the world's most beautiful and efficient airports is named in his honor.