This Cute Town Near The New Hampshire Coast Is Home To A Sprawling Wildlife Preserve
Imagine a place with small-town charm, proximity to a majestic coastline, and a large wildlife preserve. Look no further than Newington, New Hampshire. The Granite State is home to many worthwhile getaways, including the secret beach escape of Seabrook and the trendy riverside town of Exeter, but Newington is not a spot you want to miss. Situated about 60 miles from Boston, Massachusetts, Newington is a town with a lot to offer, including a beautiful coastline. It's located less than 10 miles west of the New Hampshire coastline and only 19 miles from the popular town of Hampton Beach.
Newington Town Park is an excellent spot for travelers looking to for a hike, a picnic, or a superb view of the Great Bay. Newington also has a sprawling wildlife preserve called the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge: a must-see for visitors wanting to explore trails and potentially see eclectic wildlife.
With a population of just under 900 people as of 2023, Newington may not be the largest town, but it's certainly cute. The Mall at Fox Run has a variety of chain shops. The historic Newington Railroad Depot on Bloody Point offers visitors the chance to see history. Built in 1873, the depot is rated one of Tripadvisor's top things to check out in Newington. When you're in town, having a car will be your best bet to get around because it's not particularly walkable.
Visitors must see the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge
Rated as the number one thing to do in Newington on Yelp and situated along the eastern shore of Great Bay, with an exceptional 1,087 acres of land, the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge has been in existence since 1992. It was founded in an effort to save and care for wildlife like the wintering bald eagle and waterfowl that live along the Great Bay coast. During the winter, wildlife including the Canada goose, American wigeon, and greater scaup appear in the area. The refuge also acts as a crucial wintering location for the American black duck, a species that faced a population decline of 50% between the 1950s and 1980s, mostly due to the loss of their natural habitats. During the spring, more ducks and geese appear, and for the summer, white-tailed deer and turkeys can be found perusing the land.
For visitors who want to view animals in the refuge, partaking in one of their trails is a worthwhile option. The refuge is home to two trails: the William Furber Ferry Way Trail and the Peverly Pond Trail. The William Furber Ferry Way Trail is 2 miles round trip and takes about one hour to complete. It's a moderate-difficulty trail, and during your trek, you'll pass beaver ponds and an old apple orchard. The Peverly Pond Trail is a shorter, easier trail. It's about a ½-mile round trip and should take about 20 minutes to complete. Helpfully, the Peverly Pond Trail is wheelchair accessible
Where to dine and where to stay in Newington
If you want to dine out in Newington, there are several options. Lexie's Landing at Great Bay Marine serves up burgers, fries, and fish tacos. They also have seafood, craft beers, and ice cream. And while you eat, you'll be enjoying a scenic view of the water. If you're craving sweets and are willing to travel a little, then head to the vibrant hub of Portsmouth to get some delicious cupcakes, cakes, and cookies at a Southern Girl Bakery on Lafayette Road, only about a 7-mile distance from Newington. Portsmouth is also home to Cure, an intimate restaurant on State Street serving cuisine from French onion soup to braised short ribs to pan roasted duck breast. Back in Newington, Stoneface Brewing is also a must-visit as the brewery is home to numerous varieties of beer and seltzer.
While there are not many places for lodging in Newington, Portsmouth has a plethora of options. One location is Hotel Thaxter on Middle Street. It's an upscale hotel and restaurant whose main edifice has been there since 1860. The hotel features 15 guest rooms, wet bars, local art, and an on-site restaurant. A less expensive option is the Residence Inn Portsmouth on International Drive, which has rooms and suites as well amenities that include an indoor pool, a free hot breakfast, and a fitness center. The Hotel Portsmouth on Court Street is another great choice.