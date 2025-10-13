This Cute Town Near The New Hampshire Coast Is Home To A Sprawling Wildlife Preserve

Imagine a place with small-town charm, proximity to a majestic coastline, and a large wildlife preserve. Look no further than Newington, New Hampshire. The Granite State is home to many worthwhile getaways, including the secret beach escape of Seabrook and the trendy riverside town of Exeter, but Newington is not a spot you want to miss. Situated about 60 miles from Boston, Massachusetts, Newington is a town with a lot to offer, including a beautiful coastline. It's located less than 10 miles west of the New Hampshire coastline and only 19 miles from the popular town of Hampton Beach.

Newington Town Park is an excellent spot for travelers looking to for a hike, a picnic, or a superb view of the Great Bay. Newington also has a sprawling wildlife preserve called the Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge: a must-see for visitors wanting to explore trails and potentially see eclectic wildlife.

With a population of just under 900 people as of 2023, Newington may not be the largest town, but it's certainly cute. The Mall at Fox Run has a variety of chain shops. The historic Newington Railroad Depot on Bloody Point offers visitors the chance to see history. Built in 1873, the depot is rated one of Tripadvisor's top things to check out in Newington. When you're in town, having a car will be your best bet to get around because it's not particularly walkable.