One Of Samantha Brown's Favorite Greek Destinations Is Packed With Dramatic Hikes And Divine Views

Greece's islands are undeniably worth visiting for a laid-back vacation full of culture and good food. Travel icon Samantha Brown has learned this from her many visits and says that islands make up four out of seven of her all-time favorite Greek destinations. Also gracing Brown's list are the nation's capital, Athens, and Thessaloniki, Greece's underrated second-largest city. Another place Brown says she adores isn't even a town at all; in fact, it's relatively out of the way and quite small . Nevertheless, Meteora, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with towering cliffs and stunning churches, made it to her list of her seven favorite places in all of Greece.

Situated in the north of Greece's mainland, around 200 miles from Athens, Christian monks inhabited Meteora from as early as the 11th century, building their first settlement at the base of the area's iconic, towering rock formations. However, the threat of conflict moved the settlers upward, onto the flat tops of the rocks. Here, they built Great Meteoran, the area's oldest monastery, in the mid-1300s. They continued to build more and more monasteries on the rocks until, at one point, there were 24 in all. Although just six remain open, these monasteries are a must-visit for their reflective atmospheres and incredible panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes. As Brown puts it, "This place forces you to slow down and take it all in," via Parade.

There are a few ways to get to Meteora, but if you're coming from the U.S., flying into Athens International Airport will be the most convenient. European travel influencer Rick Steves would agree that this would be an appropriate beginning, as he reckons that Athens is the best city to start your Greek vacation. Once you're in Athens, rent a car, and drive about 3.5 hours northwest to reach Kalabaka, the closest town to the monasteries, located at the base of the rocks.