Nestled In The Colorado Foothills Is A Quiet Community Surrounded By State Parks And Nature Trails
Offering up wondrous Rocky Mountain views and a plethora of year-round attractions, it's easy to see why more than 37 million visitors flock to Denver each year. Colorado's capital city offers much to do and see, but those who favor adventures off the beaten path may want to set their sights on the community of Genesee, where numerous parks and winding nature trails lay right at its doorstep.
You'll find this peaceful mountainside retreat tucked away in the sweeping foothills, right next to the sun-drenched Colorado mountain town of Golden. Though bounded by wilderness on all sides, this little nook of Colorado is still easily accessible. The quiet community sits right along the I-70 corridor, and it's about 40 miles southwest of Denver International Airport (DEN).
While it doesn't have as many hotel options as the big city, there are still a few solid accommodations to choose from nearby, including the Comfort Suites Golden West on Evergreen Parkway. If you'd prefer a more rustic stay, The Cabins At Country Road — located about 20 minutes from Genesee — boasts rave reviews on Tripadvisor. For a true backcountry experience, you can pitch a tent at the Chief Hosa Campground. Dubbed "America's first motor-camping area," the nearly 60-acre campsite is only 4 miles away, though it's only open seasonally from late May to late September.
Explore the parks around Genesee
With more than a dozen parks within easy driving distance, Genesee serves as a gateway to Colorado's great outdoors. Explore Genesee Park, where the aforementioned campground is located. Covering just over 2,400 acres, it's the largest park in Denver's Mountain Park System, a 14,000-acre expanse of recreation areas and conservation spaces. Make the trek up to the summit of Genesee Mountain — standing tall at 8,284 feet — or tackle the 6-mile Genesee Beaver Brook Trail, which will take you across several bridges. Genesee Park is among America's best parks to see bison roam, so be sure to stop by the Buffalo Overlook to see a herd of the burly beasts. The park also has plenty of picnic areas if you want to plop down with a packed lunch.
Head over to Lair o' the Bear Park, just south of town, to ramble along Bear Creek. Set out on the Bear Creek Trail — an easy 2-mile jaunt round-trip — from the main parking area to get a glimpse of Dunafon Castle, a storybook fortress completed in the early 1940s. The Corwina, O'Fallon, and Pence Parks are also easy to get to from Genesee. The first two straddle the rustling waters of Bear Creek, while the third boasts Denver's first-ever sled run.
What's more, the underrated Golden Gate Canyon State Park is just a 35-minute drive away. Roam more than 35 miles of nature trails in this rugged patch of wilderness, which has many campsites and scenic vistas sprinkled across its some 12,000 acres. The state park is open daily, with a fee of $12 per vehicle or $4 per person, at the time of writing.
Must-see attractions near Genesee
Not far from Genesee is Colorado's famous Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre — a must-see, especially if you're into live music. Opened in 1941, this one-of-a-kind outdoor venue is one of the most popular offerings in the Denver Mountain Park System. The historic Red Rocks stage has been graced by a variety of famous musicians, including The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder, to name a few. The rocky amphitheater, which also screens movies under the stars, can get pretty packed — we're talking upwards of 10,000 people — so plan to arrive early if you're seeing a show.
Kids especially love Dinosaur Ridge, located right next door to Red Rocks Park. Tour the outdoor museum to see hundreds of dinosaur fossils and tracks up close and personal. "This was easily one of the most fun things we did on our Colorado trip," one past visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "Really exciting to see the dinosaur tracks and fossils right where they lived and walked," another person wrote, calling the attraction "a must-do for adults as well as kids."
Round out your itinerary with a trip to the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, situated about 5 miles outside of town. The museum celebrates the life and legacy of the legendary showman, giving visitors the chance to see his burial site right on Lookout Mountain. Conclude your trip to Genesee on a sweet note with a pit stop at the Genesee Country Store, home of Genesee Candy Land and its massive selection of homemade fudge.