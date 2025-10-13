Nestled In The Colorado Foothills Is A Quiet Community Surrounded By State Parks And Nature Trails

Offering up wondrous Rocky Mountain views and a plethora of year-round attractions, it's easy to see why more than 37 million visitors flock to Denver each year. Colorado's capital city offers much to do and see, but those who favor adventures off the beaten path may want to set their sights on the community of Genesee, where numerous parks and winding nature trails lay right at its doorstep.

You'll find this peaceful mountainside retreat tucked away in the sweeping foothills, right next to the sun-drenched Colorado mountain town of Golden. Though bounded by wilderness on all sides, this little nook of Colorado is still easily accessible. The quiet community sits right along the I-70 corridor, and it's about 40 miles southwest of Denver International Airport (DEN).

While it doesn't have as many hotel options as the big city, there are still a few solid accommodations to choose from nearby, including the Comfort Suites Golden West on Evergreen Parkway. If you'd prefer a more rustic stay, The Cabins At Country Road — located about 20 minutes from Genesee — boasts rave reviews on Tripadvisor. For a true backcountry experience, you can pitch a tent at the Chief Hosa Campground. Dubbed "America's first motor-camping area," the nearly 60-acre campsite is only 4 miles away, though it's only open seasonally from late May to late September.