The World's Highest Bridge Is An Engineering Marvel That Is Now Open In Southwest China's Mountainous Province

China has added a new landmark to its long list of record-breaking infrastructure projects. Rising above the ravines of the southwestern Guizhou province, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge officially opened in September 2025 and is now the highest bridge in the world.

It stretches more than 9,400 feet across the Beipan River and gorge, sitting 2,050 feet above the valley floor. To give some perspective, that's about 500 feet higher than the tallest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere, Canada's CN Tower — although in length, it pales in comparison to America's longest bridge, the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, which stretches for over 125,000 feet. Engineers spent nearly four years overcoming high-altitude winds, steep cliffs, and complex terrain to complete the project, which many consider a major engineering achievement.

The bridge shows how modern infrastructure can serve both daily needs and tourism. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has a central span of about 4,600 feet, two large suspension towers, and a roadway that carries the Liuzhi-Anlong Expressway across the deep gorge. To prove its strength, engineers conducted load tests, driving 96 trucks that collectively weighed 3,300 tons across the deck at once. The bridge successfully passed, confirming its safety. Crossing the gorge by road once took two hours, but the new bridge has now reduced that trip time to two minutes, making remote towns more accessible and boosting tourism.