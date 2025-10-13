While Typically Elegant And Pricey, This Popular Italian Destination Is Surprisingly Affordable In Shoulder Season
If you're dreaming of exploring the idyllic waterside villages of Lake Como, there's no better time than now. Although wandering around Lake Como's world-famous villas, boating around its jade-colored waters, and strolling through its ethereal gardens often come with a lofty price tag, if you time your trip right, you'll find that it can be surprisingly affordable. During shoulder season — September and October, and again in May and early June — prices drop substantially, making a luxurious vacation on a budget all the more possible. As an added bonus, you'll find far fewer crowds than at the height of summer, making for a more relaxing and enjoyable trip.
To reach this Italian bucket-list destination, one of the easiest ways is to first fly into one of Milan's three airports: Milan-Malpensa (the international airport), Milano Linate, which offers domestic flights, or Bergamo Orio al Serio, which has more budget flight options. From there, you can reach Lake Como by train — to Como, the city at the southernmost end of the lake, it takes just 40 minutes by public transportation. If you opt for a rental car, from Milan to Como takes roughly 45 minutes.
A budget-friendly shoulder season destination
According to Budget Your Trip, travelers spend an average of $343 for one hotel night in Lake Como. But since many accommodations — often the largest expense after flights — offer reduced rates during their less popular times, you can save significantly by planning your Lake Como vacation for the shoulder seasons. For instance, Hotel San Gerolamo, a highly-rated, three-star hotel in the town of Vercurago, drops from $207 a night in July to $174 a night in September and October, with breakfast included. The beachfront Hotel Villa Aurora, which also includes breakfast and is rated a 4.7 on Tripadvisor, offers similar prices in October. For the best rates in Lake Como, it's best to book your stay well in advance.
To get around the lake, a one-way boat ride from the city of Como to other destinations such as Bellagio costs €10.40, or about $12.18 at the time of writing. From there, you can take ferries to other villages around the lake. Just note that ferries don't run as frequently during the fall, so you'll want to check the schedule ahead. Buses also operate around the lake and cost about $3.50.
What to do in Lake Como during shoulder season
Although shoulder season isn't quite as ideal for swimming in Lake Como's waters, it's the perfect time for sightseeing. If you visit in the fall, you'll find that the already breathtaking landscapes of Lake Como are even more eye-catching, thanks to the addition of fall foliage. While here, you can't miss visiting Bellagio, known as the pearl of Lake Como, for its romantic atmosphere and unmatched beauty. Visit stunning destinations such as Villa Melzi, built between 1801 and 1810, which includes a museum, adjoining gardens, and a chapel. The villa costs just €10 to visit, or approximately $11.71, at the time of writing.
Autumn temperatures generally fall from around 50 degrees to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, making for great hiking weather as well. You'll find plenty of trails to explore across the region, such as the Sentee di Sort trail, an easy route that takes about half an hour, leading from Rovenna to Moltrasio along the lake. For a longer hike, opt for the Lake Como Greenway, a stunning, 7-mile trail dotted with postcard-worthy villages, historic sightseeing, and picturesque lake views. The route takes about three hours, beginning in Colonno and running along the lake's western shore to Griante.