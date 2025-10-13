While Typically Elegant And Pricey, This Popular Italian Destination Is Surprisingly Affordable In Shoulder Season

If you're dreaming of exploring the idyllic waterside villages of Lake Como, there's no better time than now. Although wandering around Lake Como's world-famous villas, boating around its jade-colored waters, and strolling through its ethereal gardens often come with a lofty price tag, if you time your trip right, you'll find that it can be surprisingly affordable. During shoulder season — September and October, and again in May and early June — prices drop substantially, making a luxurious vacation on a budget all the more possible. As an added bonus, you'll find far fewer crowds than at the height of summer, making for a more relaxing and enjoyable trip.

To reach this Italian bucket-list destination, one of the easiest ways is to first fly into one of Milan's three airports: Milan-Malpensa (the international airport), Milano Linate, which offers domestic flights, or Bergamo Orio al Serio, which has more budget flight options. From there, you can reach Lake Como by train — to Como, the city at the southernmost end of the lake, it takes just 40 minutes by public transportation. If you opt for a rental car, from Milan to Como takes roughly 45 minutes.