This Hiking Trail Through California Wine Country Is A Short But Scenic Escape Into The Sonoma Valley

In order to reach the Sonoma Overlook Trail, you can either walk from Mountain Cemetery or take advantage of one of the free parking spots near the trailhead. The 2.4-mile trail, which has an elevation of about 400 feet, winds its way up through a series of rock-strewn switchbacks before reaching the Upper Loop that leads to the main overlook. Depending on the time of year, you'll see a variety of native wildflowers and shrubs, such as white-topped California buckeyes or the appropriately named winecup clarkia, which blossom in hues of pink, purple, and claret. You may also spot coyotes, which thrive in the meadows and woodlands of Sonoma Valley, along with lizards, snakes, and very rarely, mountain lions.

It is also possible to extend your hike by exploring portions of the adjacent Montini Preserve. The Rattlesnake Cutoff Trail connects the two areas, allowing you to enjoy even more amazing views of Sonoma Valley, San Francisco, and San Pablo Bays. Both the Sonoma Overlook Trail and Montini Preserve prohibit dogs, horses, and bicycles, so you will have the trails to yourself.

Once you are done with the hiking portion of the day, Sonoma has a vast wealth of wineries to discover. There are multiple options right in the city, such as the Sixteen 600 tasting house located right in downtown, which specializes in small-batch and single-vineyard wines. If you have access to a car or a bike, just 10 miles down the road is Ram's Gate Winery, an underrated gem of a vineyard offering a classic wine tasting along with a seasonal wine and food experience.