Maine's Most Charming Boardwalk Is Tucked Next To New England's Only Beachfront Amusement Park
The southern coast of Maine is a stunning stretch of shoreline known for world-famous lighthouses, charming towns and villages, iconic shopping, serene camping, and wooded trails. From the sandy beaches of Ogunquit, the historic streets of Kennebunkport, and the rocky views of Cape Elizabeth, this seaside region blends natural beauty with New England charm.
Just 25 minutes south of Portland, one of America's best foodie destinations, the iconic boardwalk at Old Orchard Beach is the heart of this seaside town. With a lively mix of amusement, entertainment, and oceanfront charm, the boardwalk is lined with arcades, food stands, shops, restaurants, and New England's only beachfront amusement park. Whether you're into amusement rides, boutique shopping, or lounging on the beach, this classic Maine boardwalk has it all.
Driving is the most direct way to visit Old Orchard Beach, which takes about 1.5 hours without traffic from Boston and Logan International Airport, and less than 30 minutes from Portland International Jetport. If you prefer pubic transportation, both bus and train options make stops along the coast. Amtrak's Downeaster Train travels between Boston and Portland, making seasonal stops in Old Orchard Beach from May to October. To travel by bus, Concord Coach Lines runs routes between Boston, Portland, and the further reaches of Maine. From Portland, you can take a local bus directly to Old Orchard Beach for just $2.
Boardwalk eats and activities on Maine's charming coast
Spend the day wandering between the boardwalk, beach, cute shops, and restaurants downtown in one of the most well-known towns on Maine's rocky coast. Most of the action and activities near the Old Orchard Beach boardwalk happen close to the pier, which stretches about 500 feet out into Saco Bay and has the lively Pier Patio Pub at the very end. From June to September, catch the incredible fireworks display put on every Thursday over the pier, and a major fireworks show on July 4th.
Stroll the rest of the boardwalk and you'll find ice cream parlors, pizza shops, seafood shacks, souvenir stores, and casual dining, many with outdoor seating and ocean views. Pier French Fries is a longstanding staple of a snack shack, serving up world-famous fries made from New England potatoes since 1932! The Patio Pub restaurant serves the freshest local seafood with stunning ocean views. To visit a classic Maine brewery with great pizza and a cozy beer garden, Lone Pine Brewing's Old Orchard Beach location is just a 5-minute walk from the pier.
Also within walking distance of the boardwalk are mini-golf courses, game arcades, and seasonal pop-up shops and food stands. Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf has 18 holes of beachfront buccaneer-themed mini-golf for families and visitors of all ages. Don't forget Palace Playland, the scenic, thrilling gem of an amusement park right on Old Orchard Beach. The 5-acre park has 28 rides and boasts Maine's largest arcade. The pier and boardwalk zone are the town's nightlife scene in summer, and after-dinner walks here are often met with live music, street vendors, performers, and crowds in search of ice cream or cocktails.
Beyond the hustle and bustle of the boardwalk
The best time of year the visit Maine could be any season, depending on your interests, but summer is the best time to visit Old Orchard Beach. The beachfront is a 7‑mile stretch of soft, white sand, a rare gem among Maine's typically rugged, rocky coast. While the boardwalk sees a lot of traffic, the length of the beach leaves plenty of room for visitors to spread out. Since the boardwalk and the pier draw the biggest crowds, walking a little further can easily provide a more secluded beach experience.
When you're done sun-bathing, exploring, and eating by the boardwalk, Old Orchard Beach has plenty of inns, hotels, motels, and house rentals. The Ocean Walk Hotel is a well-known property on the quieter northern end of the boardwalk. Their beachfront studios and suites are only about a mile from downtown, giving you great access to the area's attractions in a peaceful seaside setting. Closer to the pier is the Waves Oceanfront Resort, directly on the beach with pristine waterfront views, cottages for rent, and a heated pool. If you'd rather have a space entirely to yourself, private house rentals, townhouses, and condos are available through local agencies like Seashore Property Management or through rental sites like Airbnb or VRBO.
Maine is the perfect place to plan a scenic road trip through secluded harbors and seaside villages, and one of your stops should definitely be Old Orchard Beach. The boardwalk experience is seaside fun and summer entertainment at its best. Whether you're visiting for sunny beach days, rides in the amusement park, or strolling with snacks in hand, Old Orchard Beach is the ideal Maine coast town to soak it all in on a laid-back oceanfront vacation.