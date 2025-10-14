Maine's Most Charming Boardwalk Is Tucked Next To New England's Only Beachfront Amusement Park

The southern coast of Maine is a stunning stretch of shoreline known for world-famous lighthouses, charming towns and villages, iconic shopping, serene camping, and wooded trails. From the sandy beaches of Ogunquit, the historic streets of Kennebunkport, and the rocky views of Cape Elizabeth, this seaside region blends natural beauty with New England charm.

Just 25 minutes south of Portland, one of America's best foodie destinations, the iconic boardwalk at Old Orchard Beach is the heart of this seaside town. With a lively mix of amusement, entertainment, and oceanfront charm, the boardwalk is lined with arcades, food stands, shops, restaurants, and New England's only beachfront amusement park. Whether you're into amusement rides, boutique shopping, or lounging on the beach, this classic Maine boardwalk has it all.

Driving is the most direct way to visit Old Orchard Beach, which takes about 1.5 hours without traffic from Boston and Logan International Airport, and less than 30 minutes from Portland International Jetport. If you prefer pubic transportation, both bus and train options make stops along the coast. Amtrak's Downeaster Train travels between Boston and Portland, making seasonal stops in Old Orchard Beach from May to October. To travel by bus, Concord Coach Lines runs routes between Boston, Portland, and the further reaches of Maine. From Portland, you can take a local bus directly to Old Orchard Beach for just $2.