Minnesota's Adorable Town Along The Mississippi River Boasts A Jewel-Like Lake And Rich History
The first thing that comes to mind when someone says they're planning a lakeside getaway in Minnesota is cruising on the North Shore Scenic Byway of Lake Superior. But the Land of 10,000 Lakes has far more glittering bodies of water in store, even in its southeast corner. Situated on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border is Winona, where waterfront fun reigns supreme. Whether you prefer gliding across the jewel-like Lake Winona or watching the rushing waters of the Mississippi River, this underrated city offers lots of things to do. Pair that with its long and storied past and abundance of museums, and you have yourself a complete package for a weekend escape.
Winona was once home to the Dakota Sioux, with its name translating into "first-born daughter" — fun fact, actress Winona Ryder was named after this place. Pioneers set their eyes on the area after discovering it in 1851, thanks to its riverfront location and dense forests. Soon, the logging and milling sectors took off, and more people came to the city. While residents are no longer working in those industries, they're taking advantage of the lush nature and plethora of outdoor opportunities. Lake Winona is a prime spot for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing, while its parks are best experienced during the fall. With a four-season climate, all you have to do is pick your favorite activities and plan your visit accordingly.
Driving from Minneapolis, you'll arrive at Winona within two hours. Rochester is closer at just one hour — if you're flying there first, keep in mind that Rochester International Airport has the most understaffed air traffic control tower in the country. You have plenty of options to choose from accommodation-wise — book a stay at AmericInn or Days Inn by Wyndham, the Plaza Hotel and Suites, or Carriage House Bed and Breakfast.
Engage in lake and riverside activities in Winona
The 300-acre Lake Winona is your ultimate playground, with several parks providing recreational access. Head to Winona West Lake Park to pick up your rentals from the Lake Lodge Recreation Center. Launch your kayak into the water (solo or tandem) and race over the lake. Prefer a tranquil ride? Canoeing is available, too. If you've never tried stand-up paddleboarding, this is your chance. Fishing enthusiasts can find their daily catch here — expect to reel in black crappie, largemouth bass, yellow perch, and other species. Those who simply wish to savor the lakeside can go for a bike ride; you can make a 5-mile loop around the lake.
On the opposite side of the water, Garvin Heights City Park is a wonderful place to hike and bike with gorgeous vistas of Lake Winona and the Mississippi River. Reward yourself with those striking views by following the Lower Garvin Heights Foot Trail. Despite being just 1 mile long, it takes around an hour to complete the out-and-back route due to the steep climb. More scenic panoramas await at the nearby Bluffside Park. Admire the river and lakefront as you take the 3.4-mile Holzinger Lodge Trail. Or, challenge yourself on the Powerline and Winona Trail, a 5.5-mile multi-use path.
If you're drawn to the river's current over the placid lake, make your way to Levee Park for a picnic by the riverbank. Lions Park, on the other hand, is a calmer spot, also located on the Mississippi River. As you're enjoying all these adventures, Winona's Sugar Loaf will be watching over you. The 85-foot rock formation offers top-notch climbing and bouldering, with expansive views of Winona and beyond. You can even hike from Sugarloaf to Garvin Heights via a 2.4-mile out-and-back trail.
Experience Winona's history and culture
Winona's history is just as rich as its outdoor pursuits. Journey through the city's past at the Winona County History Center, housed in the National Guard Armory. The exhibits highlight the lumber industry and how it contributed to the city's growth, notable buildings in Winona and their significance, and a Jesse James-related display. There's also a children's exhibit titled "Walking Through Time," which allows the little ones to interact with dinosaur footprints, caves, and a steamboat. Then, visit the 1850s Bunnel House, which operates under the history center. The Gothic-style steamboat structure is the former home of Willard Bunnell, the original settler of the county.
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is the perfect place to get your art fix. Featuring six gallery spaces with artworks that showcase humanity's bond with water, its collection covers a wide artistic scope — be it ocean biodiversity, the Mississippi River landscape, or underwater mythology. They have a busy calendar, so check some of their events while you're at it. The Kashubian Cultural Institute and Polish Museum makes for an interesting history lesson. Tour the museum to learn about the communities' customs and traditions, as well as their impact on society. Observe artifacts like ancient books, archives, photographs, and other items that immigrants brought with them to the U.S.
Automotive enthusiasts can swing by the Remlinger Collector Car Museum to marvel at muscle cars, go-karts, retro bicycles, and old-school neon signs. Make sure not to miss the Max Wedge drag racing vehicle, the 1989 Lamborghini Countach, and the Hopalong Cassidy bicycle. The banks of the Mississippi River in Minnesota are dotted with quaint destinations like Winona — drive an hour north and you'll end up in Red Wing, a cute city known as a "true representation of the Midwest."