Minnesota's Adorable Town Along The Mississippi River Boasts A Jewel-Like Lake And Rich History

The first thing that comes to mind when someone says they're planning a lakeside getaway in Minnesota is cruising on the North Shore Scenic Byway of Lake Superior. But the Land of 10,000 Lakes has far more glittering bodies of water in store, even in its southeast corner. Situated on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border is Winona, where waterfront fun reigns supreme. Whether you prefer gliding across the jewel-like Lake Winona or watching the rushing waters of the Mississippi River, this underrated city offers lots of things to do. Pair that with its long and storied past and abundance of museums, and you have yourself a complete package for a weekend escape.

Winona was once home to the Dakota Sioux, with its name translating into "first-born daughter" — fun fact, actress Winona Ryder was named after this place. Pioneers set their eyes on the area after discovering it in 1851, thanks to its riverfront location and dense forests. Soon, the logging and milling sectors took off, and more people came to the city. While residents are no longer working in those industries, they're taking advantage of the lush nature and plethora of outdoor opportunities. Lake Winona is a prime spot for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing, while its parks are best experienced during the fall. With a four-season climate, all you have to do is pick your favorite activities and plan your visit accordingly.

Driving from Minneapolis, you'll arrive at Winona within two hours. Rochester is closer at just one hour — if you're flying there first, keep in mind that Rochester International Airport has the most understaffed air traffic control tower in the country. You have plenty of options to choose from accommodation-wise — book a stay at AmericInn or Days Inn by Wyndham, the Plaza Hotel and Suites, or Carriage House Bed and Breakfast.