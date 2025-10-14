Rick Steves Warns These Are The Countries In Europe With The Most Aggressive Drivers
Europe travel expert Rick Steves has revealed that tourists should be wary of aggressive road behavior all across the continent, namedropping specific countries with problematic traffic: Italy and Greece. In an article about European driving on his website, Steves shares a hilarious but startling cab ride in Rome where the driver breezed through three red lights: "White-knuckled, I asked, 'Scusi, do you see red lights?' He said, 'When I come to light, I look. If no cars come, red light stupido, I go through. If policeman sees no cars — no problema. He agree — red light stupido.'" It's an anecdote that reminds travelers that driving norms can vary wildly across borders.
Aside from treating traffic lights as suggestions, drivers in Rome have also been known to try to beat the light and turn a blind eye to lane rules. Southern Italy's roads often see bold passing on blind curves. While in Athens and much of Greece, stop signs and speed limits are usually seen as mere suggestions. Even pedestrians are used to the chaos, as attempts at crossing can be entirely ignored unless you assert yourself. These conditions can overwhelm travelers who are more used to rigid rules. To prepare for your destination's unique traffic conditions, Rick Steves recommends finding crucial driving rules for each country before you go so that you understand the unspoken habits that dominate the road.
Tips for staying safe while driving in Europe
While some European countries are considered safe for road trips, others require a sharp learning curve. Preparation is key, and Steves emphasizes that learning local rules, habits, and road sign systems can make or break your trip. Something as seemingly simple as learning what red and blue light signs mean in Europe can greatly improve your driving acumen abroad (red signs generally indicate prohibitions or warnings — things you must not do — while blue signs provide guidance or indicate permitted actions).
It's also crucial to brush up on the differences in traffic laws. For instance, it's illegal in most European nations to turn right at a red light unless a sign explicitly allows it. This is a regulation that can surprise travelers accustomed to U.S. norms. If you fail to follow this rule or even linger too long in the passing lane in countries like Germany, it can lead to some unwanted encounters with faster (often local) drivers.
Before your trip to Europe, look up right-of-way laws, speed limits, and any region-specific quirks. Be wary to check for every destination you're visiting, as these can vary even between neighboring countries. And on the road, remember to keep a defensive posture by anticipating sudden lane changes, maintaining safe following distances, and avoiding aggressive retaliation if tailgated. Now, if the thought of memorizing new traffic rules and experiencing aggressive driving cultures feels daunting, public transportation or guided tours are excellent alternatives.