Rick Steves Warns These Are The Countries In Europe With The Most Aggressive Drivers

Europe travel expert Rick Steves has revealed that tourists should be wary of aggressive road behavior all across the continent, namedropping specific countries with problematic traffic: Italy and Greece. In an article about European driving on his website, Steves shares a hilarious but startling cab ride in Rome where the driver breezed through three red lights: "White-knuckled, I asked, 'Scusi, do you see red lights?' He said, 'When I come to light, I look. If no cars come, red light stupido, I go through. If policeman sees no cars — no problema. He agree — red light stupido.'" It's an anecdote that reminds travelers that driving norms can vary wildly across borders.

Aside from treating traffic lights as suggestions, drivers in Rome have also been known to try to beat the light and turn a blind eye to lane rules. Southern Italy's roads often see bold passing on blind curves. While in Athens and much of Greece, stop signs and speed limits are usually seen as mere suggestions. Even pedestrians are used to the chaos, as attempts at crossing can be entirely ignored unless you assert yourself. These conditions can overwhelm travelers who are more used to rigid rules. To prepare for your destination's unique traffic conditions, Rick Steves recommends finding crucial driving rules for each country before you go so that you understand the unspoken habits that dominate the road.