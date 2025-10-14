This Small City By The Georgia-Florida Border Has A Historic Downtown Brimming With Southern Charm

Throughout the state of Georgia, there are several small towns with a claim to fame. St. Marys is the gateway to Cumberland Island, while Helen is the gateway to a German-inspired fairytale. Then, there's Folkston, Georgia, the gateway to the Okefenokee Swamp Park. This small town is located on the Florida-Georgia border, approximately an hour-long drive east of Jacksonville, along U.S. Highway 1. Visitors can fly into the Jacksonville International Airport and drive the scenic route through Callahan and Hilliard, FL, before crossing the border and reaching Folkston.

There are options for lodging in town, ranging from standard hotels to cottages, B&Bs, and campgrounds. Visitors will want to stroll down Main Street for favorite restaurants such as Thai Smile and Los 3 Mariachis. The Okefenokee Restaurant is also a popular choice, especially on weekend nights when they provide a seafood buffet. McDonald's, Burger King, and Subway are some national chains in town.

For local shopping opportunities, Whistlin' Dixie is a small café with a gift shop, featuring unique gifts that coordinate with the train depot in town. Gant Hardware, also on Main, is comparable to a general store in some ways, as there is a wide variety of items available.