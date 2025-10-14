This Small City By The Georgia-Florida Border Has A Historic Downtown Brimming With Southern Charm
Throughout the state of Georgia, there are several small towns with a claim to fame. St. Marys is the gateway to Cumberland Island, while Helen is the gateway to a German-inspired fairytale. Then, there's Folkston, Georgia, the gateway to the Okefenokee Swamp Park. This small town is located on the Florida-Georgia border, approximately an hour-long drive east of Jacksonville, along U.S. Highway 1. Visitors can fly into the Jacksonville International Airport and drive the scenic route through Callahan and Hilliard, FL, before crossing the border and reaching Folkston.
There are options for lodging in town, ranging from standard hotels to cottages, B&Bs, and campgrounds. Visitors will want to stroll down Main Street for favorite restaurants such as Thai Smile and Los 3 Mariachis. The Okefenokee Restaurant is also a popular choice, especially on weekend nights when they provide a seafood buffet. McDonald's, Burger King, and Subway are some national chains in town.
For local shopping opportunities, Whistlin' Dixie is a small café with a gift shop, featuring unique gifts that coordinate with the train depot in town. Gant Hardware, also on Main, is comparable to a general store in some ways, as there is a wide variety of items available.
Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and campground is a large attraction of Folkston, GA
The 680-square-mile wilderness has three distinct main entrances, with two additional secondary entrances throughout the multiple towns. An entrance fee is required at each entrance. The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Folkston is about 8 miles south of town on GA Route 121. Okefenokee Pastimes Campground is located at the refuge's entrance and takes reservations and walk-ins for campsites, cabins, and RV spaces.
Turning into the entrance, there will be about a three-mile drive through woods, providing possible sightings of bald eagles, raccoons, armadillos, and deer. Once inside the park, guests can drive or rent bicycles to travel down to Chesser Boardwalk and the Owl's Roost Tower. Be on the lookout for alligators sunbathing along the water's edge. There are pull-over spots for photo opportunities. The occasional sighting of a bobcat on the boardwalk does occur, although not regularly. For those taking the wooded walking or biking trails, black bear sightings are possible, as are run-ins with a plethora of small reptiles, such as snakes and lizards. There are at least 234 varying species of birds flying around. There are 50 species of mammals, 39 fish species, and 66 varying types of reptiles that reside within the refuge.
Okefenokee Adventures has tickets for swamp boat rides, a rental desk for kayaks or canoes, and a food service for quick bites. The park opens a half-hour before sunrise, with closing hours based on the season.
Folkston Funnel
Another activity that Folkston is well known for takes place at the Folkston Funnel. Many train enthusiasts show up at the Folkston Funnel to watch the trains go by. The open-air viewing platform is where many guests to the Folkston Funnel can be found. The well-lit platform, complete with ceiling fans and a radio traffic scanner, allows guests to watch the double tracks for passing trains headed to or from Jacksonville, along with some headed to two different portions of Georgia.
Many spend the day right here, with picnic tables, a grill, and a restroom facility. Across the tracks, spectators can be seen from the Folkston depot as well. Head up the street for a bite to eat at a local establishment and then consider browsing through the Folkston Railroad Transportation Museum. The kids will love the large electric train set in the "Cookie" Williams Model Train Room, while everyone can look at historical pictures and artifacts. There is a one-of-a-kind radio exhibit that spans 40 years of radio communication.