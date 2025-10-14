New York's Underrated Urban Oasis Has Quietly Become One Of America's Best Botanical Gardens

Laid out like a veritable feast of flora, Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bursting at the green seams with lush attractions. One of the stars of its enchanting show is Cherry Esplanade. Featuring walkways flanked by cherry and red oak trees, a well-timed visit here will deliver some truly incredible photo opportunities. Typically blooming at the end of April, the double-flower 'Kanzan' cherries are a major highlight in spring.

Keeping the "Land of the Rising Sun" vibes rolling is the adjacent Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden. Opened in 1915, today it will transport you to the Far East with its Shinto shrine, carefully placed rocks, and classic wooden torii. This tranquil spot is one of the oldest and most visited Japanese-style gardens outside of Japan. Running alongside the eastern and western edges of Cherry Esplanade, you'll find paths lined with scarlet oak trees. Known as the Liberty Oaks, they were planted to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The excellently named Magnolia Plaza and Daffodil Hill are two more reasons to visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in spring. At the former, you'll be dazzled by the pink, white, and yellow blossoms. At the latter, it's all about exploring the majesty of the 10 different daffodil divisions on display. You might just be surprised at how varied these plants can be. Saucer magnolias, of which you'll find a dozen in these parts, are popular hybrids known for being precocious bloomers. A shoutout must also go to the Native Flora Garden. Exhibiting plants native to the New York metropolitan area, it teems with life across the seasons. In summer, you'll see everything from bees and butterflies to hummingbirds and petite warblers.