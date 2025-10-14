New York's Underrated Urban Oasis Has Quietly Become One Of America's Best Botanical Gardens
When you're pounding the pavements of the Big Apple, with its crowded streets, enormous skyscrapers, and deafening noises, it can be difficult — for the first-time visitor, at least — to comprehend tranquility even existing in such a place. If you know where to go, though, you'll discover that the five boroughs of New York are home to some truly beautiful and peaceful verdant escapes. Take the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, for example. It might not be as large or as famous as the New York Botanical Garden, but this underrated gem has been flying under the radar in recent years to establish itself as one of America's finest green spaces.
Founded back in 1910 and situated in the heart of Brooklyn, the idyllic attraction — boasting over 10,000 types of plants in its collection – sits invitingly next to beautifully wooded Prospect Park and the Brooklyn Museum. Save yourself the hassle of driving to this urban oasis by taking the subway. The north entrance of the garden is conveniently just a stone's throw away from the Eastern Parkway–Brooklyn Museum station, served by the 2 and 3 trains. A tiny bit further away, but still little more than a 5-minute stroll, the Franklin Avenue–Botanic Garden station operates the 4 and 5 trains as well as the Franklin Avenue Shuttle. Prospect Park, a stop for the B and Q trains, is another option. It's roughly 15 minutes away on foot.
Highlights of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Laid out like a veritable feast of flora, Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bursting at the green seams with lush attractions. One of the stars of its enchanting show is Cherry Esplanade. Featuring walkways flanked by cherry and red oak trees, a well-timed visit here will deliver some truly incredible photo opportunities. Typically blooming at the end of April, the double-flower 'Kanzan' cherries are a major highlight in spring.
Keeping the "Land of the Rising Sun" vibes rolling is the adjacent Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden. Opened in 1915, today it will transport you to the Far East with its Shinto shrine, carefully placed rocks, and classic wooden torii. This tranquil spot is one of the oldest and most visited Japanese-style gardens outside of Japan. Running alongside the eastern and western edges of Cherry Esplanade, you'll find paths lined with scarlet oak trees. Known as the Liberty Oaks, they were planted to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
The excellently named Magnolia Plaza and Daffodil Hill are two more reasons to visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in spring. At the former, you'll be dazzled by the pink, white, and yellow blossoms. At the latter, it's all about exploring the majesty of the 10 different daffodil divisions on display. You might just be surprised at how varied these plants can be. Saucer magnolias, of which you'll find a dozen in these parts, are popular hybrids known for being precocious bloomers. A shoutout must also go to the Native Flora Garden. Exhibiting plants native to the New York metropolitan area, it teems with life across the seasons. In summer, you'll see everything from bees and butterflies to hummingbirds and petite warblers.
Dining at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Such is the beauty of this place that losing yourself in its mesmerizing charms and forgetting to eat is easily done. When those hunger pangs do finally break through, though, and you realize that some food really wouldn't go amiss, you will — you'll be glad to know — have some good options close at hand. Whether you're in the mood for vegetable-oriented dishes, hearty main meals, tasty desserts, or even Japanese plates inspired by "100 Years of Bonsai at Brooklyn Botanic Garden," you'll find something delicious to sate that appetite of yours.
Visitors have three main dining options to consider. At the well-reviewed Yellow Magnolia Café, you'll savor fresh ingredients sourced straight from the garden. With a mouthwatering menu centered around things that grow in the ground, this is your chance to enjoy a sit-down meal in the dreamy setting of the Lily Pool Terrace. Over by the entrance to the Steinhardt Conservatory, meanwhile, there's the Yellow Magnolia Canteen and its offering of pizzas, sandwiches, and salads. Finally, there's the Coffee Bar in the Steinberg Visitor Center. It's got you covered when it comes to baked goods, iced beverages, and hot drinks.
Once you've had your fill of the peace and quiet available at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and sampled some of its cuisine, be sure to check out some other local gems like the vibrant Crown Heights and super trendy Bushwick neighborhoods. The storm after the calm? Brace yourself for lively helpings of culture and nightlife.