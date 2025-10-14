Nashville's Big Back Yard Houses A Rural Tennessee Community With Unique Art, Roadside Stands, And Markets

Founded in 1971, the Farm began as a group of people traveling from San Francisco to Tennessee who wanted to explore a different way of life, founded on the principles of non-violence and respecting the planet. They started an intentional community and acquired 1,750 acres of land that is now held in common. The 200-ish families and friends who live on The Farm today build their own houses out of sustainable materials, they care for the land, and they use human manure as fertilizer from their unique compost toilets. Residents also have their own private school, and run courses in sustainable living at their Ecovillage Training Center.

You can take a pre-arranged tour of the community to get local insights into what life is like there. The Farm has a store where you can buy vegetarian food and snacks, and a welcome center that will give you all the info you could want about the community's history and its events. You can also buy their signature tie-dye clothes at the welcome center.

The Farm also runs experience weekends and retreats, where you can get to know the community and their way of life. If you really like it, you can move to The Farm — but becoming a permanent member with your own house may take several years, because they need to make sure you align with their values. If you're looking for community with a bit less commune vibes, visit this family-friendly Tennessee community on the edge of Memphis' metro.