Find Inner Peace At This Uncrowded Middle Tennessee Lake That Is Perfect For Fishing, Hiking, And Swimming

Nestled in one of Tennessee's best state parks, Laurel Hill Lake promises 325 acres of tranquil escape away from bustling crowds. Its calm waters, beautifully framed by mature forests, make up part of the Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area. This quiet destination offers everything you need for a peaceful outdoor retreat, whether that's catching fish, hiking through wooded trails, wading through the water, or simply soaking up the silence.

Laurel Hill Lake draws both locals and visitors looking to fish thanks to its largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, and catfish populations. With boat ramps, fishing piers (including a youth-only section), fish attractors, and on-site boat rentals, the lake offers easy access for casual anglers looking to get more experience. It is also surrounded by well-maintained hiking trails for those who want to explore and maybe even spot wildlife like bald eagles, blue herons, armadillos, and groundhogs.

Guests who want to swim are welcome to enjoy Laurel Hill Lake's charming sandy beach, with paddle boat, canoe, and kayak rentals available by the shoreline. A Tripadvisor reviewer aptly describes the lake as "a true [gem]," recalling a weekend getaway filled with fun and noting its "well-kept, and clearly marked" trails and "lovely beach area." If you're planning an adventurous road trip through Tennessee's iconic natural wonders, Laurel Hill Lake is an unskippable stop.