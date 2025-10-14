Skip Olympic National Park And Explore The Ancient Rainforests Of This Breathtaking Canadian Alternative

Stretched out along the salt-lashed shoreline of Vancouver Island, Canada's dense rainforests conceal one of the West Coast's wildest wonders. Despite being one of the country's most visited national parks, British Columbia's Pacific Rim National Park Reserve still feels quiet and remote, an island outlier far from the crowds that jostle on the walkways of Olympic National Park. The ancient arboreal sprawl that cloaks Washington's famous destination doesn't stop when it hits the border. The moss-cloaked tree trunks, forested mountainsides, and bracing Pacific beaches all snake up the continent's northwestern coast.

Amid hefty cuts to the U.S. national parks budget, more and more travelers are opting to avoid America's overcrowded and understaffed national parks in 2025 and visit Canadian alternatives instead. While the size of Washington's Olympic National Park may dwarf B.C.'s island alternative, visitors can still experience the glory of the Pacific Northwest in Canada's quieter and more compact park.

Despite its far-flung ambiance, accessing Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is straightforward. The park stretches between the two popular tour towns of Tofino and Ucluelet, and between the smaller communities of Bamfield and Port Renfrew — travelers can base themselves in either Tofino or Ucluelet when planning an adventurous tour of the park's canopy-cloaked trails. Each quaint seaside destination is accessed via road from the British Columbian capital of Victoria and its international airport. Speedier seasonal flight connections to Tofino are also available from Vancouver, a vibrant Canadian city that offers a safe destination for a solo trip.