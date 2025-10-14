Skip Olympic National Park And Explore The Ancient Rainforests Of This Breathtaking Canadian Alternative
Stretched out along the salt-lashed shoreline of Vancouver Island, Canada's dense rainforests conceal one of the West Coast's wildest wonders. Despite being one of the country's most visited national parks, British Columbia's Pacific Rim National Park Reserve still feels quiet and remote, an island outlier far from the crowds that jostle on the walkways of Olympic National Park. The ancient arboreal sprawl that cloaks Washington's famous destination doesn't stop when it hits the border. The moss-cloaked tree trunks, forested mountainsides, and bracing Pacific beaches all snake up the continent's northwestern coast.
Amid hefty cuts to the U.S. national parks budget, more and more travelers are opting to avoid America's overcrowded and understaffed national parks in 2025 and visit Canadian alternatives instead. While the size of Washington's Olympic National Park may dwarf B.C.'s island alternative, visitors can still experience the glory of the Pacific Northwest in Canada's quieter and more compact park.
Despite its far-flung ambiance, accessing Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is straightforward. The park stretches between the two popular tour towns of Tofino and Ucluelet, and between the smaller communities of Bamfield and Port Renfrew — travelers can base themselves in either Tofino or Ucluelet when planning an adventurous tour of the park's canopy-cloaked trails. Each quaint seaside destination is accessed via road from the British Columbian capital of Victoria and its international airport. Speedier seasonal flight connections to Tofino are also available from Vancouver, a vibrant Canadian city that offers a safe destination for a solo trip.
Explore Pacific Rim National Park Reserve's woodland wonders on foot
Roughly carved apart by dramatic black crag, the wild territory of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is mostly made up of verdant temperate rainforests and serene stretches of sandy shore. Both are ideal for explorers who are keen to strap on their hiking boots and walking shoes to take an overland adventure across the island park. A wide range of forested hiking trails and peaceful beach walking routes crisscross the park.
Travelers looking to venture farther under the park's canopy of ancient conifers should take to the Rainforest Trails. Segmented into Route A and Route B, the meandering interior tracks follow curving boardwalks and wooden steps, making it easy to stick to the designated route. If you prefer to mix in both a beach roam and a tour of the gnarled woodland groves, follow the Halfmoon Bay Trail. After trekking up this trail's steep wooden steps, you'll emerge from the forest at a quiet, sandy beach lapped by cool Pacific waves.
To focus solely on the salt-kissed Vancouver Island shores, take the South Beach Trail. This moderate route leads travelers out to quiet, crowd-free sands mostly frequented by intrepid surfers and driftwood. For full immersion into the Vancouver Island wilderness, brave the West Coast Trail — this multi-day backpacking route is a challenge for even experienced hikers, but it rewards adventurers with exceptional scenes over the wild West Coast.
Paddle, sail, or surf out over the wild waters
While Vancouver Island will always be famed for its prowling wolves and lurking grizzlies, some of the West Coast's best wildlife experiences are found off-land. Massive marine mammals glide beneath the Pacific swell, surfacing to treat whale-watchers sailing out on small boat expeditions from Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. Plan to visit between May and September for the best chance of spying the marine mega-predators. Pods of stalking orcas put on shows off the shore, protected in the sanctuary zone of Swiftsure Bank, just off the coast of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. Or organize an excursion between late February and late May to catch a glimpse of the mighty gray whales that migrate past Canada's coast to spend their summers in the cool northern waters.
For a self-propelled adventure, look out beyond the beaches — the border of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve doesn't stop at the edge of Vancouver Island. Stretching out across an expansive Pacific inlet, the park encompasses more than 100 islands, grouped together as the Broken Group Islands Unit. Kayakers and canoers prepared to tackle the Pacific swell can find secluded campsites by paddling out through the islands' rugged crag.
Alternatively, take advantage of the adrenaline-spiking activities available just off the shoreline. Spanning out from the edge of Tofino (the underrated Canadian town where you'll find some of the world's best beaches), the park encompasses some impressive stretches of sand. A favorite destination of intrepid surfers, the West Coast's daunting waves make for some of the best surf in Canada. Those looking to join the locals out on the brisk waters should head to Long Beach, hailed as the "Surf Capital of Canada."