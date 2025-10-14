This Adirondack Hamlet Is A Tranquil Getaway With Endless Outdoor Mountain Adventure And Star-Filled Skies

Apart from enjoying the view from a distance, there are several ways travelers can experience the Statue of Liberty and other islands in New York Harbor. You could board the Staten Island Ferry to view Lady Liberty from a closer angle, or purchase round-trip tickets with Statue City Cruises ($25.50), which includes access to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty Museum. Or you could hop on a kayak and paddle there from Paul Smiths, a small town on Lower Saint Regis Lake in the Adirondacks.

Though it's not a conventional way to see one of the country's most iconic landmarks, the fact that it's possible at all is a selling point for Paul Smith's College, and the region has plenty more to offer, from outdoor adventures to world-class stargazing. Setting the prospect of long-distance kayaking aside — Paul Smiths is more than 300 miles north of the Big Apple — the town is relatively easy to reach from Burlington, Vermont, and its international airport. The drive takes about two hours, making it an easy detour from this breathtaking road trip route through some of New England's most stunning fall foliage.