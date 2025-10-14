This Adirondack Hamlet Is A Tranquil Getaway With Endless Outdoor Mountain Adventure And Star-Filled Skies
Apart from enjoying the view from a distance, there are several ways travelers can experience the Statue of Liberty and other islands in New York Harbor. You could board the Staten Island Ferry to view Lady Liberty from a closer angle, or purchase round-trip tickets with Statue City Cruises ($25.50), which includes access to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty Museum. Or you could hop on a kayak and paddle there from Paul Smiths, a small town on Lower Saint Regis Lake in the Adirondacks.
Though it's not a conventional way to see one of the country's most iconic landmarks, the fact that it's possible at all is a selling point for Paul Smith's College, and the region has plenty more to offer, from outdoor adventures to world-class stargazing. Setting the prospect of long-distance kayaking aside — Paul Smiths is more than 300 miles north of the Big Apple — the town is relatively easy to reach from Burlington, Vermont, and its international airport. The drive takes about two hours, making it an easy detour from this breathtaking road trip route through some of New England's most stunning fall foliage.
Explore the great outdoors in the Adirondacks
With hiking trails through the mountains and hundreds of nearby lakes, streams, and beaches, Paul Smiths is a natural wonderland for outdoor enthusiasts. One of the most popular trails in the area is the moderately difficult Saint Regis Mountain Trail, a six-and-a-half-mile out-and-back route that features sweeping views over the surrounding scenery from a hilltop summit. For an easier walk or hike, check out six miles of interpretive nature trails at Paul Smith's College's Visitor Interpretive Center (VIC). It's a great place for birdwatchers, and in July, one of the trails comes alive with a colorful display of native orchids.
When the sun goes down, exceptional stargazing awaits. Thanks to minimal light pollution, Paul Smiths is a fabulous place to admire the night sky. Paul Smith's VIC, part of Adirondack Park, is a good place to start, as there are various open spaces nearby. On a clear night, you might even see the Milky Way from the college campus. Find out about the best national parks in America for stargazing, according to visitor reviews.
Plan your trip to Paul Smiths
Luckily, you don't have to paddle as far as New York City to enjoy an afternoon out on the water. Lower St. Regis Lake is easily accessible directly from the college campus, and you can rent a kayak or canoe (from $56 a day) from St. Regis Canoe Outfitters. Guided day trips (from $159 per person) are also available from May through October.
Unique overnight accommodations in historic bungalows and lodges are on offer at the lakeside White Pine Camp (from $99 per night), which served as the Summer White House for U.S. President Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s. In warmer months, it's also possible to pitch a tent at the waterfront Fish Creek Pond Campground ($27 per night).
You'll likely need a car to navigate the area, as you'll probably want to drive to find food: there aren't any restaurants in Paul Smiths. Grab breakfast with a mountain view at ADK CAVU Cafe or fish and chips at Downhill Grill in nearby Saranac Lake, about a 15-minute drive from Paul Smiths.