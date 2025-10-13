Durham sits in New Hampshire's Seacoast region, a stretch often considered one of New England's most underrated and charming coastlines. The town is about 70 miles north of Boston and 20 minutes from Portsmouth. You can reach Durham conveniently via Boston Logan International Airport or the closer Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. As a classic college town, Durham's pace is closely tied to the University of New Hampshire, giving it both a youthful spirit and a welcoming small-town feel.

The University of New Hampshire, the state's flagship public university, brings concerts, lectures, and athletics into town; many events are open to the public. A football game at Wildcat Stadium, an art exhibition at the UNH Museum of Art, or simply walking past the Romanesque-style Thompson Hall gives you a sense of how campus life and town activity connect.

That same student energy also shapes Durham's food scene. You'll find the Tideline Public House, a beer garden and boutique hotel that serves local craft beer and casual bites and has earned outstanding Google reviews for its friendly service and community atmosphere. Just a short walk away, Thai Smile-2 offers classic Thai dishes and holds a four-star rating on TripAdvisor, making it a reliable choice for students and visitors in the heart of town.