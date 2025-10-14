Situated Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's State Park With Winding River Views And Quiet Camping Spots

There are a myriad of natural wonders scattered throughout the Pacific Northwest that leave the outdoor lover in a classic paradox of choice. The state of Washington prides itself on being the home of some imposing (and worryingly active) volcanoes, such as Mount Rainier, the most glaciated peak in the contiguous U.S, as well as Mount St. Helens with its eruptive history. If you happen to be on a road trip between the states of Oregon and Washington — whether to visit Seattle, Portland, or the near-million-acre behemoth of the Olympic National Park – and are in the mood for some lush, old-growth scenery, Rainbow Falls State Park is worth the 25-minute detour west of Chehalis.

Located about 60 miles south of Washington's Olympic Peninsula (which hosts one of the best national parks for camping in America), Rainbow Falls is a humble, yet precious camping park. Webbed with charming trails, campgrounds, and a waterfall, roughly 130 acres encompass it on both sides of the Chehalis River, as it welcomes both locals and travellers alike for a fair share of beautiful old-growth forest that is known to thrive in the valley, mostly composed of Douglas fir, western hemlock, and the massive western redcedar. Offering a 3-mile trail system of shaded hillside forest on the south side of the Chehalis River, it is enough to let you stretch your legs.

A most welcome stopover on State Route 6 between I-5 and the Pacific Coast town with the longest beach in the U.S, you can reserve a camping site online at Rainbow Falls should you need a break coming in from Seattle. The state park is impressively well set up with all amenities. Picnic tables, accessible restrooms, drinking water, and even a kitchen shelter with electricity are at your disposal.