Situated Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's State Park With Winding River Views And Quiet Camping Spots
There are a myriad of natural wonders scattered throughout the Pacific Northwest that leave the outdoor lover in a classic paradox of choice. The state of Washington prides itself on being the home of some imposing (and worryingly active) volcanoes, such as Mount Rainier, the most glaciated peak in the contiguous U.S, as well as Mount St. Helens with its eruptive history. If you happen to be on a road trip between the states of Oregon and Washington — whether to visit Seattle, Portland, or the near-million-acre behemoth of the Olympic National Park – and are in the mood for some lush, old-growth scenery, Rainbow Falls State Park is worth the 25-minute detour west of Chehalis.
Located about 60 miles south of Washington's Olympic Peninsula (which hosts one of the best national parks for camping in America), Rainbow Falls is a humble, yet precious camping park. Webbed with charming trails, campgrounds, and a waterfall, roughly 130 acres encompass it on both sides of the Chehalis River, as it welcomes both locals and travellers alike for a fair share of beautiful old-growth forest that is known to thrive in the valley, mostly composed of Douglas fir, western hemlock, and the massive western redcedar. Offering a 3-mile trail system of shaded hillside forest on the south side of the Chehalis River, it is enough to let you stretch your legs.
A most welcome stopover on State Route 6 between I-5 and the Pacific Coast town with the longest beach in the U.S, you can reserve a camping site online at Rainbow Falls should you need a break coming in from Seattle. The state park is impressively well set up with all amenities. Picnic tables, accessible restrooms, drinking water, and even a kitchen shelter with electricity are at your disposal.
A tranquil respite on the Chehalis River
While pitching your tent or positioning your RV with the most picturesque view of the Chehalis River, it is worth stopping and admiring this body of water for a moment. Tranquil as it may be at first glance within Rainbow Falls, it is in fact the second largest river basin in Washington, and a critically crucial habitat for the Chehalis River Chinook salmon, which supplement the endangered populations of orca off the Pacific coast. Incidentally, should your journey lead you to the state's beautifully wild coastline, the Washington Coast is one of the best places in the country to see orcas in action.
If the charming cascade is the crown jewel of Rainbow Falls State Park, then its trees would certainly be the crown. You can see the largest of the specimens in the northwestern half of the park, and be careful not to sprain your neck admiring the canopy of the previously mentioned western redcedar. The southern half of the park, with its hillside forests and trail systems, used to be accessible by a park bridge, which unfortunately checked out during the 2007 floods. Head west to Chandler Road to find the nearest bridge.
If it is a grand hiking or biking adventure that you wish to embark on, you can always follow the Willapa Hills Trail out of the park, which spans 56 miles from Chehalis to the riverside town of South Bend. Otherwise, you can keep it local and relax after a long drive at your campsite on the northern side of the Chehalis River. Campsite reservations can be made until 2 pm on the day of arrival.