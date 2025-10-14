Tucked Between Budapest And Zagreb Lies A Romantic Park And Fun Food Culture Within A Charming Riverside Town

Croatia is a bucket-list European destination that has shot to fame in recent years. Croatia's beaches are known for being some of the best in Europe, and the stunning Plitvice Lakes have been compared to Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon. The capital city, Zagreb, is located in the north of the country, and is one of Europe's most affordable destinations. Head off the beaten path to Koprivnica and discover a lovely town with a pretty park and unique food culture.

The Koprivnica River flows through the southern part of town, and the town is known for its bike routes. Koprivnica is located between Budapest and Zagreb, close to the Croatia-Hungary border. It's about a 1.5-hour drive from Zagreb, where the international airport is the best choice for flights to get here. It's quite easy to get to Koprivnica by public transport — there are regular trains from Zagreb, with the journey taking about 2 hours, and guests can easily find accommodation with places like Skitnica Hotel and Apartments.