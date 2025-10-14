Tucked Between Budapest And Zagreb Lies A Romantic Park And Fun Food Culture Within A Charming Riverside Town
Croatia is a bucket-list European destination that has shot to fame in recent years. Croatia's beaches are known for being some of the best in Europe, and the stunning Plitvice Lakes have been compared to Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon. The capital city, Zagreb, is located in the north of the country, and is one of Europe's most affordable destinations. Head off the beaten path to Koprivnica and discover a lovely town with a pretty park and unique food culture.
The Koprivnica River flows through the southern part of town, and the town is known for its bike routes. Koprivnica is located between Budapest and Zagreb, close to the Croatia-Hungary border. It's about a 1.5-hour drive from Zagreb, where the international airport is the best choice for flights to get here. It's quite easy to get to Koprivnica by public transport — there are regular trains from Zagreb, with the journey taking about 2 hours, and guests can easily find accommodation with places like Skitnica Hotel and Apartments.
What to do in Koprivnica
One of the main attractions in town is Koprivnica Town Park, a beautiful park with a romantic pavilion. It's well worth a wander through the trees and gardens here. If you're visiting in August, time your visit right and you can experience the Renaissance Festival, a four-day event showcasing the town's medieval history. The festival takes place just down the street from Koprivnica Town Park.
There's a smattering of other attractions to check out here. There are three historic churches in Koprivnica — don't miss St. Nicholas Church. There's also the Koprivnica Town Museum and the Koprivnica Gallery, and if art interests you, it's worth taking a trip to see the Gallery of Naive Art in the nearby town of Hlebine. Keep an eye out for the eight bike sculptures that are dotted around the town.
Discover Koprivnica's food culture
Part of what makes Koprivnica such a hidden gem is its unique food culture. In Croatian, the word kopriva means "nettle" — and this plant is an integral part of this region's gastronomy. Nettles have nutritional benefits, and you can find nettle-based dishes like nettle soup in some of the spots around town. Nettle liqueur and nettle beer are also worth a try. Head to Pivnica Kraluš for traditional dishes, or Caffe Bar Art Koprivnica for coffee. Smutek, at the edge of the market, is great for a quick bite made with local ingredients from the market. Visit Vintage Bar for drinks in the evening.
Koprivnica is also famous for being the home of the food company Podravka, which was founded in 1934. Vegeta, a popular food seasoning in Croatian cooking, was invented here. To learn more, visit the Food Museum Podravka, which details the history of local food production.