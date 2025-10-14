A Small City In The Eastern Plains Has A Vineyard With Wyoming's Largest Winery And A Charming Downtown

If your mental image of Wyoming is all mountains and national parks, you also might want to look toward the state's Eastern Plains. You'll find the small city of Torrington, which is the seat for Goshen County. Torrington is right along the North Platte River, and the community used to be a meeting point for the historic Oregon, Mormon, and Texas Cattle Trails. The town's look and feel come together through its agricultural roots and its location near the Nebraska border, which is just about 8 miles away. Fun fact: The area is sometimes called the "Banana Belt" of Wyoming because its weather is usually more temperate than what's found in other parts of the state.

The downtown is mainly focused on Main Street, where you can spend time in boutiques like Bluebird Boutique and Home on the Range or see staples like Vandel Drug. This district is part of a program in Torrington that is focused on preservation, which helps keep the town's original feel. The area's agricultural history has also expanded into winemaking. There is a local-ish winery to check out called Table Mountain Vineyards & Winery, which is about 20 minutes from Torrington in Huntley. It's on a 10-acre vineyard (the state's largest) and grows grape varieties that are developed to handle Wyoming's climate.

Table Mountain is known to have over 10,000 vines on its property and specializes in the cold-hardy type of grape. These grapes are quite interesting, as they are grown to withstand cold weather and the winter months that ravage through Wyoming. Table Mountain Vineyards produces its beverages using only Wyoming-grown grapes and other farm products, like raspberries and honey. While Table Mountain is the main vineyard, you can hit up other Wyoming wineries all over the state, or nearby options like Papa Moon Vineyards & Winery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.