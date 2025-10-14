One Of Oklahoma's Most Adorable Towns Is A Scenic Prairie Gem With Historic Buildings, Shops, And Antiques

The Oklahoma city of Perry has a pretty interesting origin story. You see, back in 1893, scores of pioneers laced up their leather boots and hit the ground running for what has now become known as the biggest land rush in U.S. history. During the massive melee, the galloping settlers staked their claim on prime parcels of real estate in the northern nook of the state that were once inhabited by Native Americans. Perry, among other towns, was soon born.

Some 4,000 people call this scenic stretch of prairie lands home today. Teeming with historic landmarks and buildings, plenty of cute shops and antiques, as well as a lovely lake, it's not hard to see how Perry wound up on World Atlas' list of the most adorable towns in the Sooner State. "This town has a very rich heritage!" one local shared on Niche, adding that the atmosphere around these parts "is very welcoming and friendly." Another resident penned a similar review of the city, noting that "the town has a small community, where everyone seems to know everyone."

The city lies about an hour north of the artsy cowboy culture destination of Oklahoma City, home to the Will Rogers International Airport (OKC). Alternatively, the international airport in Tulsa, the wildly underrated Southern music city, is also just a hop, skip, and drive away. In town, you can take your pick of accommodations, from comfortable stays at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites or Comfort Inn & Suites to a budget-friendly getaway at the Super 8 by Wyndham.