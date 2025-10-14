One Of Oklahoma's Most Adorable Towns Is A Scenic Prairie Gem With Historic Buildings, Shops, And Antiques
The Oklahoma city of Perry has a pretty interesting origin story. You see, back in 1893, scores of pioneers laced up their leather boots and hit the ground running for what has now become known as the biggest land rush in U.S. history. During the massive melee, the galloping settlers staked their claim on prime parcels of real estate in the northern nook of the state that were once inhabited by Native Americans. Perry, among other towns, was soon born.
Some 4,000 people call this scenic stretch of prairie lands home today. Teeming with historic landmarks and buildings, plenty of cute shops and antiques, as well as a lovely lake, it's not hard to see how Perry wound up on World Atlas' list of the most adorable towns in the Sooner State. "This town has a very rich heritage!" one local shared on Niche, adding that the atmosphere around these parts "is very welcoming and friendly." Another resident penned a similar review of the city, noting that "the town has a small community, where everyone seems to know everyone."
The city lies about an hour north of the artsy cowboy culture destination of Oklahoma City, home to the Will Rogers International Airport (OKC). Alternatively, the international airport in Tulsa, the wildly underrated Southern music city, is also just a hop, skip, and drive away. In town, you can take your pick of accommodations, from comfortable stays at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites or Comfort Inn & Suites to a budget-friendly getaway at the Super 8 by Wyndham.
Stroll through Perry's history and grab a bite to eat
When it comes to exploring new places, the heart of town is almost always a must-see. Lined with old storefronts and centered around the stately, three-story Noble County Courthouse, which has been standing since 1915, Perry's historic downtown square is certainly no exception. As you wander the streets, pop into the many local shops and boutiques sprinkled along the way. Melt the stress away with a relaxing massage at Seventh Street Spa, or grab yourself a fresh, colorful bouquet at Thorn Originals. If sewing's your thing, around the corner from the latter is Donna's Creations Quilting & Crafts.
Whilst downtown, sift through Perry's trove of antique treasures. Head over to Elm Street to dig through the shelves and aisles of the Yankee Dime Mercantile, which is often stocked with vintage household goods, pieces of period jewelry, and retro furniture. When lunchtime rolls around, grab a bite to eat at one of Oklahoma's oldest restaurants: the Kumback Café, a local staple since 1926.
Despite changing hands a few times over the years, the beloved eatery has been faithfully "serving nostalgia one plate at a time," the restaurant's Facebook bio reads. Sink your teeth into a juicy burger with a side of hand-cut fries or tuck into a hearty salad with all the fixings. Don't forget to order something sweet. From cheesecakes and pies to sugary cinnamon rolls, Kumback has desserts on deck. But it also wouldn't hurt to grab an icy scoop or three at Sprinkles & Cream, where the arcade games are just as cool.
Festivals, museums, lakes, and more in Perry
Perry is lovely just about any time of year. But if you happen to visit in the fall, you can join the locals in commemorating the great Land Run of 1893 at the Cherokee Strip Celebration. Held each September, the annual festival features a fun-packed schedule, including a parade, various food vendors, and live music, among other activities. If you can't make it, fret not. You can still learn all about Perry's fascinating land rush beginnings over at the Cherokee Strip Museum. Peruse exhibits that delve into the city's founding. There's also an old blacksmith shop as well as a one-room schoolhouse available to tour, where you can learn what life was like for settlers ages ago.
If outdoor adventures are more your vibe, Perry also rivals some of the best lake towns in America, boasting not one but two bodies of water fit for a splashing time. Enjoy an afternoon of boating on Lake Perry and its smaller counterpart, Perry Lake, both of which lie on the outskirts of town. You can also lounge or picnic along the miles of shoreline. If you want to hunker down for the night, snag a lakefront campsite at the Perry Lake City Campground, perched along the northeast shore. An RV park is also nearby if you want to park your rig.