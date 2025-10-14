These Beautiful Bustling Cities Are Vying For The Title Of America's First Walkable '15-Minute City'

The "15-minute city" is a planning concept that aims to ensure that residents of a particular city have access to all their basic needs and amenities — such as grocery stores, libraries, and doctor's offices – within 15 minutes from their homes on foot or by bicycle. In the past, this was the case for many major towns and cities across the world, but with city planning now often revolving around car use, some areas are practically unlivable without private car ownership. As Brent Toderian, former chief planner of Vancouver, Canada, told Australia's ABC News, "We used to have 15-minute cities as the norm. They were called good neighborhoods — where you didn't have to get into a car for everything."

But city planners have been waking up to the reality that life in many places is car dependent, with many cities across the world now looking to the 15-minute city concept as a blueprint for their futures. They cite less congestion on the roads and improved air quality as just some of the benefits such planning brings. The United States is no different, with major cities like Miami, Boston, and Minneapolis well on their way to fulfilling the 15-minute vision, according to a recent study.