Rick Steves' Simple Fashion Tip To Avoid Unwanted Attention In Italy As A Woman

The gifts and pleasures of travel last a lifetime, with our memories, experiences, and personal growth the greatest souvenirs. While shared journeys with family, friends, or a significant other are often intensely rewarding, many women's reservations about traveling on their own have evaporated in recent decades. An empowering embrace of living life without barriers, solo adventures can be life-changing for many hardcore introverts.

European travel expert Rick Steves says in his blog that "For the most part, the upsides of solo travel (independence, self-discovery) and the downsides (loneliness, extra costs) are the same for women and men." But if you're a woman traveling alone and you have some anxiety about that, you may want to consider these tips to make traveling alone easier and safer for women. And if southern European countries like Italy are on your itinerary or wish list, as they should be, you should consider an additional factor beyond which cities to visit or the best places to stay: the possibility of unwanted male attention, which can really put a damper on an otherwise pleasant day.

Italy is a safe country overall, with excellent transportation and infrastructure. Healthcare facilities are up to par, the people are friendly, and the food is world-renowned. The country is overflowing with history, charm, art, architecture, and enough quaint villages to keep you busy for years. However, Italian men are known for giving women more attention than desired at times, which can cause discomfort and fear when unsolicited. Steves acknowledges in his blog that, in Europe, overt violence toward female travelers is rare. But the unwanted attention can be a nuisance and can even spiral into harassment if not handled correctly. Therefore, Steves recommends that women arm themselves with this secret weapon when traveling solo in Italy: a pair of dark sunglasses.