The Fascinating Reason Solo Travel Can Be Life-Changing For Hardcore Introverts
In a world where schedules and dream destinations don't always align, sometimes you just have to take the trip — even if that means traveling solo. Not only is taking a solo journey good for your mental health and scientifically proven to make you a nicer person, it can prove to be life-changing for hardcore introverts, particularly because it encourages you to embrace the unfamiliar.
Introverts may get a bad rap for being quiet in a loud, extrovert-centric society, but sometimes all it takes is an intentional step out of a comfort zone to get even the most tight-lipped person to excel in making verbal connections. Though we're programmed from a young age not to talk to strangers, when you're traveling alone, strangers are the only people to talk to. As long as you're careful about who you engage with — and follow Rick Steves' female staffer's best safety tips if you're a woman traveling solo — meeting new people on a trip can lead to memories and connections that last long after you've returned home from your solo getaway.
Traveling solo forces you outside of your comfort zone by talking to strangers
So, you've booked your solo adventure — now what? While it's easy to plan an itinerary with dinners for one and quiet days spent strolling around art museums, including a few activities that involve some social interaction is a great way to forge connections and avoid feeling lonely during your solo trip. An introvert-friendly blog post on NomadHer suggests to "look for places with social activities that [you're] interested in and that might make [you] more likely to interact with people, like fairs, sports events, one day courses and such," all of which are low-pressure ways to connect with people who have similar interests.
Many Reddit users echo the sentiment, noting that something as simple as asking for directions from a local can open the door to new connections, with one user writing, "One thing I learned from solo traveling is to be less independent." Meanwhile, Solo Traveler founder Janice Waugh emphasizes the importance of caution — suggesting sticking to public places — but says that asking for help when you're navigating a new city can boost your confidence in talking to strangers even after your trip has ended.
How to safely talk to strangers when traveling solo
Of course, you can't trust everyone, and it's best to be on guard if you're traveling unaccompanied. Tracey Nesbitt of Solo Traveler World says, "Letting people know that you are traveling alone is fine. But by sharing this information, you also reveal that you are somewhat vulnerable." From personal experience, never tell a stranger what motel you're staying at unless you want an unannounced guest to spook you in the middle of the night. While it's fine to chit-chat about where you're from, be wary of giving out too much personal information to someone you just met.
Body language also plays a big role in who you choose to talk to. Janice Waugh suggests, "approach people who appear to have time for conversation, and let them decide how long your chat will last."
If you don't want to risk bothering a local, and you're looking to connect with other travelers, try booking a neighborhood walking tour in the city you're visiting, or stay a few nights at a hostel, many of which host community events to encourage connections among guests. No matter who you end up talking to on your trip, doing it alone can forge long-lasting connections, or — at the very least — coax you out of your introverted shell for a bit, armed with new social tools to carry into your day-to-day life.