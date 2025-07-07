The Fascinating Reason Solo Travel Can Be Life-Changing For Hardcore Introverts

Of course, you can't trust everyone, and it's best to be on guard if you're traveling unaccompanied. Tracey Nesbitt of Solo Traveler World says, "Letting people know that you are traveling alone is fine. But by sharing this information, you also reveal that you are somewhat vulnerable." From personal experience, never tell a stranger what motel you're staying at unless you want an unannounced guest to spook you in the middle of the night. While it's fine to chit-chat about where you're from, be wary of giving out too much personal information to someone you just met.

Body language also plays a big role in who you choose to talk to. Janice Waugh suggests, "approach people who appear to have time for conversation, and let them decide how long your chat will last."

If you don't want to risk bothering a local, and you're looking to connect with other travelers, try booking a neighborhood walking tour in the city you're visiting, or stay a few nights at a hostel, many of which host community events to encourage connections among guests. No matter who you end up talking to on your trip, doing it alone can forge long-lasting connections, or — at the very least — coax you out of your introverted shell for a bit, armed with new social tools to carry into your day-to-day life.