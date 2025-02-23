The Unintimidating Trick That Makes Traveling Alone As A Woman Easier, Safer, And Empowering
While family vacations, romantic retreats, and friend trips have their perks, the feeling of traveling solo is incomparable. Free from the constraints of conflicting schedules, travel styles, and destination desires, choosing to go it alone offers a liberating experience that paves the road for unforgettable, life-changing adventures. Traveling alone can even give your mental health a boost and make you a nicer person.
As rewarding as a trip alone is, it can be daunting as a woman, as there are unique risks for female travelers. While walking alone at night or taking public transit without a companion may feel innocuous to some male travelers, the same actions can feel dangerous and unsafe for female jetsetters. If the anxiety of traveling alone as a woman is keeping you from booking your dream getaway, fear not. To combat any travel gitters or fears, luxury travel agent Victoria Fricke of Vic's Vacations tells Islands that women should start small when trying out solo travel. She knows that the "what if thoughts" can be overwhleming, but with careful preparation and the right destination, the safe solo adventure of your dreams is completely within reach.
Start small when traveling as a solo woman
If you're a woman that's never traveled alone before, starting small can make a world of difference. In other words, ease yourself into it. To test the waters, Fricke says, "Head to a driveable city near you for a weekend." While traveling to some far-flung corner of the world may be alluring, navigating a new country can be overwhelming for first-time solo travelers — regardless of gender identity. If you're based in the U.S., take a weekend road trip to a small city near you.
Get comfortable eating, exploring, and navigating alone without the added stress of traveling hundreds of miles. Picking accommodations close to the city center is also a great idea, as it will make getting from place to place simpler. Have a clearly mapped out plan ahead of time, and give a copy to a trusted friend or family member back home. You can even share your location with them on your phone for added peace of mind.
If you want to branch out a bit further, Fricke then recommends booking a ticket to an all-inclusive resort. With sleeping accommodations and dining options built right in, you can focus less on the details of travel and simply enjoy the experience. Plus, most all-inclusive vacations include access to group activities, making it easier to start conversations with other travelers, which is one of the best ways to travel solo without feeling lonely. If you need destination inspiration, read up on how to choose the right all-inclusive resort for your travel style.
The safest destinations in the world for women traveling alone
When you're ready to spread your wings past the reaches of a close-to-home city or an all-inclusive resort, the world boasts plenty of safe places to choose from if you know where to look. Fricke tells us to "find a location like London, Rome, or Athens with ample options to see/do and the ease of walking around on foot." To explore a vibrant location full of museums, world-class monuments, and bustling nightlife, Berlin is a breathtaking European city that is the best destination for solo travel in the world. Meanwhile, underrated regions in Europe, like the hauntingly beautiful Transylvania, are also considered safe for solo female travelers.
Other safe spots for solo female explorers include Japan, New Zealand, and Iceland. The latter option is also widely deemed one of the safest countries in the world. Regardless of where you choose to explore on your own, preparation is key for a safe and sound journey, which will allow you to embrace the beauty of traveling solo with ease. What are you waiting for? The answer should be a resounding: nothing and no one.