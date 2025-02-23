The Unintimidating Trick That Makes Traveling Alone As A Woman Easier, Safer, And Empowering

If you're a woman that's never traveled alone before, starting small can make a world of difference. In other words, ease yourself into it. To test the waters, Fricke says, "Head to a driveable city near you for a weekend." While traveling to some far-flung corner of the world may be alluring, navigating a new country can be overwhelming for first-time solo travelers — regardless of gender identity. If you're based in the U.S., take a weekend road trip to a small city near you.

Get comfortable eating, exploring, and navigating alone without the added stress of traveling hundreds of miles. Picking accommodations close to the city center is also a great idea, as it will make getting from place to place simpler. Have a clearly mapped out plan ahead of time, and give a copy to a trusted friend or family member back home. You can even share your location with them on your phone for added peace of mind.

If you want to branch out a bit further, Fricke then recommends booking a ticket to an all-inclusive resort. With sleeping accommodations and dining options built right in, you can focus less on the details of travel and simply enjoy the experience. Plus, most all-inclusive vacations include access to group activities, making it easier to start conversations with other travelers, which is one of the best ways to travel solo without feeling lonely. If you need destination inspiration, read up on how to choose the right all-inclusive resort for your travel style.