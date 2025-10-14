This Underrated Florida Town Is A Quiet Retirement Paradise With Miles Of Uncrowded White Sand Beaches

If you start in St. Petersburg — the bustling beach town with award-winning beaches just 23 miles across the bay from Tampa — and drive up the long, slender barrier island that fringes the coastline all the way to Clearwater, you'll pass through several charming beach towns tucked between the Gulf and Boca Ciega Bay's intercoastal waterway. These include vibrant St. Pete Beach, laid-back Treasure Island, underrated Madeira Beach with its beachside boardwalk, and — if you blink before you get to Indian Shores, you'll miss it — Redington Beach, a peak retirement town boasting a median age of 60. "Redington" is sometimes used as a catch-all term for three tiny locations along Gulf Boulevard: Redington Beach, North Redington Beach, and Redington Shores, three Pinellas County neighborhoods that share a wide, white sand beach. Redington Beach itself is about 1 square mile in size, abutting North Redington, which merges with Redington Shores to cover about 2.5 miles of beach total. Redington's beaches blend seamlessly south with Madeira Beach until it ends at John's Pass Bridge and continues north along Sand Key– 15 miles of connected coastline.

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the area in 2024, followed closely by Hurricane Milton. Much of Redington and its fellow coastal communities were flooded and destroyed, and for weeks, the streets were piled high with sand, soaking couch cushions, broken building materials, moldy mattresses, and lifetimes' worth of personal items as devastated home and business owners dealt with storm cleanup and rebuilding. Cruise Gulf Boulevard today and you'll still see empty lots and boarded-up buildings. Yet Redington has resiliently bounced back, slowly reopening businesses and beaches, holding tight to its reputation as a delightful destination for retirees, tourists, and anyone else seeking sun and respite.