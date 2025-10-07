American Airlines Is Giving Fliers Money Back After Permanently Canceling One Texas Route

Some would-be flyers are getting their money back after American Airlines revealed that it is permanently cancelling one Texas route. As of September 2025, after four years of service, the airline announced it is canceling its route from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, to Eugene, Oregon. The last flight on this route occurred on August 5, 2025.

In a statement to Airline Geeks, an American Airlines representative said, "As part of a continuous evaluation of our network, American has made the difficult decision to discontinue service between Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Eugene, Oregon (EUG)," adding, "We're proactively reaching out to impacted customers and apologize for any inconvenience." Affected customers with upcoming flights on the route will receive either refunds or itinerary changes.

Airline watchers won't be entirely surprised: When it was introduced in 2021, the Dallas/Fort Worth to Eugene route was offered year-round, but it was changed to seasonal earlier in 2025. Now, instead of flying directly from Dallas/Fort Worth (the airport with the worst delays in America) to Eugene, passengers will need to make a layover in another city such as Phoenix, El Paso, Albuquerque, or Los Angeles.