American Airlines Is Giving Fliers Money Back After Permanently Canceling One Texas Route
Some would-be flyers are getting their money back after American Airlines revealed that it is permanently cancelling one Texas route. As of September 2025, after four years of service, the airline announced it is canceling its route from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, to Eugene, Oregon. The last flight on this route occurred on August 5, 2025.
In a statement to Airline Geeks, an American Airlines representative said, "As part of a continuous evaluation of our network, American has made the difficult decision to discontinue service between Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Eugene, Oregon (EUG)," adding, "We're proactively reaching out to impacted customers and apologize for any inconvenience." Affected customers with upcoming flights on the route will receive either refunds or itinerary changes.
Airline watchers won't be entirely surprised: When it was introduced in 2021, the Dallas/Fort Worth to Eugene route was offered year-round, but it was changed to seasonal earlier in 2025. Now, instead of flying directly from Dallas/Fort Worth (the airport with the worst delays in America) to Eugene, passengers will need to make a layover in another city such as Phoenix, El Paso, Albuquerque, or Los Angeles.
Changes for American Airlines
The announcement comes among a series of changes for American Airlines. Most recently, beginning on October 6, 2025, the airline removed bag sizers from its gate areas in an effort to speed up boarding. An internal memo obtained by View from the Wing instructs American Airlines staff members to instead "use their judgment to determine whether a bag is oversized and needs to be checked" and to "err on the side of the customer" if they're not sure.
The airline has also implemented other changes over the past year. In late 2024, American Airlines introduced new boarding technology to alert gate agents when a passenger attempts to board ahead of their designated boarding group — a measure aimed at reducing "gate lice," an unflattering nickname for tourists who crowd the boarding gate.
In June 2025, American Airlines released a redesigned mobile app with faster updates and easier check-in. In May 2025, the airline modified its pre-boarding process to allow for more boarding time. Also in the same month, the airline announced the game-changing upgrade of complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi, although it won't be rolled out until January 2026.