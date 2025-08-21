A New Survey Reveals The Airport With The Worst Delays In America

So what's the reason behind all the delayed flights at Dallas/Fort Worth? In short: The weather. "Airports like Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver are major transit hubs. Any weather disruption there causes widespread issues," Transfeero travel expert Andrea Platania explained to CW33. Summer storms are par for the course in Texas, but spring and summer 2025 have been warmer and rainier than usual. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a strong chance of hotter-than-average conditions across Texas, while severe weather events, from flash floods to tornadoes, have also impacted the region.

You can't fight Mother Nature, but travelers do have some choices. You could avoid layovers in Dallas/Fort Worth, even if you're a frequent flyer on American Airlines, which also has hubs in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Charlotte. The latter boasts an excellent on-time arrival record — plus nonstop flights to the Caribbean.

If you do find yourself stuck waiting for a flight in Dallas, take a deep breath and get comfortable in one of the airport lounges. And if your delay is longer than a few hours, you could leave the airport altogether and enjoy a quick escape to Grapevine, right next to the terminals, to sip first-rate wine and shop in artisan boutiques.