Chicago's Boutique Hotel Blends 'Home Away From Home' Vibes, Impeccable Service And Luxe Condo Amenities
Chicago is a city of distinctive neighborhoods, and Andersonville regularly ranks among the top. In fact, the 2021 Time Out Index survey called it the second coolest neighborhood in the entire world. That's because the "Shop Local Capital of Chicago," Andersonville blends Swedish roots, one-of-a-kind stores, and unmatched food. It's also home to the Guesthouse Hotel, voted the best hotel in the city in 2024 by Chicago Reader. Location certainly has something to do with it, with easy access to the best of Andersonville, as well as nearby neighborhoods of Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, and Uptown, the up-and-coming Chicago neighborhood with artsy vibes, culinary excellence, and unique architecture. Across the street is the beautiful and historic St. Boniface Cemetery, covering 38 acres with more than 87,000 internments and a canopy of greenery from spring to fall.
However, it's the hotel itself that provides the most reasons for the accolades. Firstly, all of the 25 units are one- to three-bedroom suites offering guests ample space to spread out. Even the smallest suite counts more than 600 square feet of space and 10-foot ceilings, as well as a private balcony. Indeed, these units are more like full apartments than hotel rooms and include many of the accoutrements, such as a full kitchen with stainless appliances, washer and dryer, gas grill, and multiple bathrooms in two- and three-bedroom units. Guests can embrace the homey feeling even more by dismissing the optional housekeeping service.
More Guesthouse Hotel perks
The home-sweet-home feel of the Guesthouse Hotel also comes from its extended-stay options, be it for visiting business makers, first responders and medical professionals, victims of fire or flood, or those seeking middle ground during moves. That goes for Fido, too, who is equally welcome and can receive complementary beds, food and water bowls, baggies, and anything else a pooch could need upon request. More amenities are available for kids of all ages, including monitors and cribs for babies, highchairs and car seats for toddlers, and boardgames and puzzles for pre-teens and teens — all free of charge. If the dogs and children don't keep you running around enough, the Guesthouse also hosts a 24-hour fitness center with a Peloton bike, treadmill, rowing machine, and yoga mats.
To distinguish itself further from a typical come-and-go hotel, Guesthouse aims to build a sense of community and neighborliness among those staying. In partnership with the French bakery, Vanille Patisserie, the hotel offers afternoon tea for groups of four-to-10 people in its library — which is designed for private dinners, business meetings, corporate workshops or other events — or up to 50 in the club room, which comes with a fireplace, crystal lighting, and repurposed vintage and leather seating. Otherwise, head to the seasonal roof deck up top and chill out with views of the Chicago skyline. From the vantage point, you might also see how Chicago's "Green Rooftop Revolution" has turned skyscrapers into garden spots.