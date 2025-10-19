Chicago's Boutique Hotel Blends 'Home Away From Home' Vibes, Impeccable Service And Luxe Condo Amenities

Chicago is a city of distinctive neighborhoods, and Andersonville regularly ranks among the top. In fact, the 2021 Time Out Index survey called it the second coolest neighborhood in the entire world. That's because the "Shop Local Capital of Chicago," Andersonville blends Swedish roots, one-of-a-kind stores, and unmatched food. It's also home to the Guesthouse Hotel, voted the best hotel in the city in 2024 by Chicago Reader. Location certainly has something to do with it, with easy access to the best of Andersonville, as well as nearby neighborhoods of Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, and Uptown, the up-and-coming Chicago neighborhood with artsy vibes, culinary excellence, and unique architecture. Across the street is the beautiful and historic St. Boniface Cemetery, covering 38 acres with more than 87,000 internments and a canopy of greenery from spring to fall.

However, it's the hotel itself that provides the most reasons for the accolades. Firstly, all of the 25 units are one- to three-bedroom suites offering guests ample space to spread out. Even the smallest suite counts more than 600 square feet of space and 10-foot ceilings, as well as a private balcony. Indeed, these units are more like full apartments than hotel rooms and include many of the accoutrements, such as a full kitchen with stainless appliances, washer and dryer, gas grill, and multiple bathrooms in two- and three-bedroom units. Guests can embrace the homey feeling even more by dismissing the optional housekeeping service.