Indiana's 'Gateway To The Chain O' Lakes' Is A Charming Community With A Picture-Perfect Downtown

With a population of just 2,200 people, the rural town of Albion, Indiana, about 30 miles north of the underrated riverfront city of Fort Wayne, has gained statewide recognition for its proximity to Chain O' Lakes State Park and its charming, walkable downtown. Rustic brick buildings, inviting shops, and cozy cafes lining the streets have recently earned it a spot on World Atlas' list of Picture-Perfect Main Streets. The Albion Courthouse Square Historic District — including the Noble County Courthouse and the Sheriff's House and Jail — is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, anchoring the square with timeless charm.

The town's pride in its historic downtown is evident. "We are excited to be recognized for the beauty of our historic downtown," Lori Gagen, president of the Albion STAR Team, said in a statement on the town's website. "In a community as small as Albion, it takes a lot of people coming together with a shared passion to preserve and enhance what we are blessed to have here." The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization works on projects with the aim of preserving the town's legacy, including renovating a gazebo on the courthouse lawn and repurposing the 1930s art-deco style town hall. And if you travel outside the lavish downtown, Albion opens up to outdoor adventures that have earned it the nickname the "Gateway to the Chain O' Lakes."