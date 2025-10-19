The Adirondack Foothills Hide This New York Casino With A Rustic Resort And Live Entertainment
There may be no better place to discover the roots of America than the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, on the shores of the St. Lawrence River. The Native tribes here created the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, which became a direct influence on the Constitution of the United States, as recognized by the U.S. Senate in 1987. Ever proud, the Kanienkehaka, or Mohawks in English, strive hard to preserve their culture.
As at other Native American reservations in the United States, casinos have boosted communities with jobs and revenue. These businesses include the basket‑inspired Casino Arizona, which has unique dining, and Harrah's Cherokee, North Carolina's oldest casino resort, hidden in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, you'll find the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.
Akwesasne means "Land where the partridge drums," referring to the wider tribal area that extends across the Canadian border. The casino itself sits in the hamlet of Hogansburg, a mile east of the St. Regis River, and about 4 miles south of where it flows into the St. Lawrence River, at the border. Opened in 1999, the business has expanded over the years, adding amenities like a pool, fitness room, and banquet space. Overnight capacity was nearly doubled in 2023 by the acquisition of the neighboring Comfort Inn, now the Player's Inn. As a result, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort provides a full entertainment package to visitors, including those on their way to New York and Ontario's castle-topped Thousand Islands region with dazzling river views, 100 miles to the west.
Entertainment and accommodations at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort
First and foremost, the resort keeps the spotlight on gaming. Across 130,000 square feet are more than 1,200 slot machines — penny slots to $25; classic table games like blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps; bingo with $300-$1000 jackpots; and sports betting on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, boxing, golf, and more. After placing your bet on one of these events, head to Sticks Sports Book and Grill to watch the action unfold. There, you can bite your nails along with typical sports bar bites and brews. Find more of the cuisine, as well as breakfast, at the Tavern, or add a little refinement at Maple Steak and Ale. Weekends, take in the brunch buffet at Native Harvest Buffet.
Live music and beats are also a key part of the entertainment. Cascades Lounge hosts DJs and live acts on Fridays and Saturdays. The same goes for Maple Steak and Ale. Warm weather takes the jam outside, with bands covering classic rock artists and playing original tunes. When the dancing feet begin to tire, they've got an easy commute to the resort's three accommodation options. AMCR Hotel is the main one, with 150 rooms and suites, an indoor pool and hot tub, and a fitness center. Player's Inn adds 101 more, including ones that allow smoking. Visitors can also bring their own accommodation with them and park it in any of the 18 spaces at the seasonal RV Park, equipped with water, electricity, and a dump station.