The Adirondack Foothills Hide This New York Casino With A Rustic Resort And Live Entertainment

There may be no better place to discover the roots of America than the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, on the shores of the St. Lawrence River. The Native tribes here created the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, which became a direct influence on the Constitution of the United States, as recognized by the U.S. Senate in 1987. Ever proud, the Kanienkehaka, or Mohawks in English, strive hard to preserve their culture.

As at other Native American reservations in the United States, casinos have boosted communities with jobs and revenue. These businesses include the basket‑inspired Casino Arizona, which has unique dining, and Harrah's Cherokee, North Carolina's oldest casino resort, hidden in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, you'll find the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.

Akwesasne means "Land where the partridge drums," referring to the wider tribal area that extends across the Canadian border. The casino itself sits in the hamlet of Hogansburg, a mile east of the St. Regis River, and about 4 miles south of where it flows into the St. Lawrence River, at the border. Opened in 1999, the business has expanded over the years, adding amenities like a pool, fitness room, and banquet space. Overnight capacity was nearly doubled in 2023 by the acquisition of the neighboring Comfort Inn, now the Player's Inn. As a result, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort provides a full entertainment package to visitors, including those on their way to New York and Ontario's castle-topped Thousand Islands region with dazzling river views, 100 miles to the west.