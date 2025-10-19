This Top Cleveland Suburb Is Home To Ohio's Longest Beach, Quaint Shops, And Outdoor Adventures

As mentioned, Headlands Beach State Park has the largest natural beach in Ohio, which is just half a mile. However, the sands here are just as enjoyable as anything you could find in California or Florida. As a bonus, because Lake Erie is so big, it almost feels like you're next to the ocean or a small sea. The park also features a fishing spot, hiking trails, and a nature preserve, making it a must-visit attraction when coming to Mentor.

Although Headlands is one of the best parks in Mentor, it's far from the only option. The city has some incredible green spaces that are perfect for hiking, playing, biking, and just relaxing under the sun. For those who want unspoiled nature, Mentor Marsh is one of the last marshes along Lake Erie. For a little bit of everything — a playground, a fishing pond, and sports courts — Eleanor B. Garfield Park is ideal. It's also next to the James A. Garfield Historic Site if you want to learn more about the former president.

For those who love shopping, Great Lakes Mall is the perfect escape, as it has a wide variety of stores, restaurants, and amenities. However, the real treat is discovering the quaint shops scattered throughout the city. For example, Tommy's Jerky Outlet has dozens of unique jerky flavors, while Chili's Fire Pit has just about every type of hot sauce in the world. For watch aficionados, Lum-Tec watches are made in town, and board game enthusiasts can find their next favorite at spots like Great Lakes Emporium. Unique souvenirs and fantastic deals are just around the corner if you know where to look.