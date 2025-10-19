This Top Cleveland Suburb Is Home To Ohio's Longest Beach, Quaint Shops, And Outdoor Adventures
As a state bordering Lake Erie, Ohio has a surprising number of quaint beach towns. While cities like Toledo or Cleveland get most of the attention, smaller places like Vermilion, a harbor city with beach vibes, are just as attractive for a family-friendly vacation. On the Eastern side of Cleveland, though, there's the city of Mentor. Although just a small part of it touches Lake Erie, Mentor has the unique distinction of being home to Headlands Beach State Park, which has the longest shoreline in Ohio and also boasts one of the largest beaches in the entire Midwest.
If you're looking for a beachside getaway but want to avoid the crowds and dangerous surf of the American coastline, Mentor might be one of the better options. Plus, since the city is so large, it houses a wide variety of other activities, including shopping centers, outdoor spaces, parks for adventures, and some fantastic restaurants. Overall, Mentor has a little bit of everything for everyone, making it an ideal Midwest vacation destination.
Getting to know Mentor, Ohio
As mentioned, Headlands Beach State Park has the largest natural beach in Ohio, which is just half a mile. However, the sands here are just as enjoyable as anything you could find in California or Florida. As a bonus, because Lake Erie is so big, it almost feels like you're next to the ocean or a small sea. The park also features a fishing spot, hiking trails, and a nature preserve, making it a must-visit attraction when coming to Mentor.
Although Headlands is one of the best parks in Mentor, it's far from the only option. The city has some incredible green spaces that are perfect for hiking, playing, biking, and just relaxing under the sun. For those who want unspoiled nature, Mentor Marsh is one of the last marshes along Lake Erie. For a little bit of everything — a playground, a fishing pond, and sports courts — Eleanor B. Garfield Park is ideal. It's also next to the James A. Garfield Historic Site if you want to learn more about the former president.
For those who love shopping, Great Lakes Mall is the perfect escape, as it has a wide variety of stores, restaurants, and amenities. However, the real treat is discovering the quaint shops scattered throughout the city. For example, Tommy's Jerky Outlet has dozens of unique jerky flavors, while Chili's Fire Pit has just about every type of hot sauce in the world. For watch aficionados, Lum-Tec watches are made in town, and board game enthusiasts can find their next favorite at spots like Great Lakes Emporium. Unique souvenirs and fantastic deals are just around the corner if you know where to look.
How to have the best vacation in Mentor, Ohio
Since Mentor is a Cleveland suburb, it's only a 40-minute drive from the Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport. As a relatively large city, Mentor has a few hotels scattered throughout town, so it's easy to find something within your budget that can accommodate any number of travel guests. Or, if you want to stay closer to the lake, you can reserve one of several vacation rentals near Headlands Beach State Park.
Another advantage of visiting Mentor and Ohio's Lake Erie area is that it's much more affordable than other vacation spots. In fact, Cleveland is the most budget-friendly big city in America, and you're close enough to take advantage of all the attractions and amenities it has to offer.
Finally, as you're exploring the city of Mentor, take advantage of its surprisingly robust dining scene. Some highlights include Tommy Boys Pub for beer and pizza, Jackpot Street Food for delicious chicken and mac and cheese, the Original Steaks and Hoagies for sandwiches, and Stani's Family Restaurant for family-friendly cuisine. Mentor also has a variety of fabulous Italian eateries, including Pastina, Zappetelli's, Mama Roberto's, and Nonna T's.