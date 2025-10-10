Maine's Quiet Town Beside The Canadian Border Brims With A Historic Downtown And Posh Victorian Vibes
Once a booming town at the turn of the 20th century, Houlton, Maine, is now a quiet retreat tucked right along the border of Canada and the United States. Dating back to 1807, Houlton is one of Maine's oldest cities — and with Victorian-style homes lining its quiet streets and numerous historic landmarks, the town's storied past is clear throughout this charming destination. Whether you're looking for a history-rich vacation or just a quiet escape, Houlton is unmissable.
Visiting this tranquil destination is easy: Presque Isle Northern Maine Airport is located just under an hour away from the town. Accommodation options are limited right in Houlton itself, but Ivey's Motor Lodge is a popular choice, with a 4.4 average rating on Google. The 3-star accommodation is just over a mile outside of downtown Houlton, and offers amenities like free breakfast, an on-site restaurant and bar, a laundry room, and Roku smart televisions.
Houlton is a destination with a ton of history
This small community is packed with historic charm. Stroll down Houlton's residential streets to see numerous Victorian-style buildings dating back to the town's heyday. Houlton's downtown Market Square is also a National Historic District, brimming with picturesque brick buildings.
History lovers shouldn't skip the Aroostook Historical and Art Museum, a local gem housed within a historic building built in 1903. Dedicated to showcasing local history, the museum offers a fascinating look into Houlton's past, with its extensive collection and galleries. Hours are seasonal — during the summer, the museum is open from Tuesday through Saturday. Tours are currently by appointment only.
One of Houlton's best cultural landmarks is its movie theater, Temple Theatre, which first opened its doors to audiences in 1919. As one of the oldest continuously operating movie theaters in the state, it's a local mainstay for both new releases and fun special events.
Experience Maine's beautiful natural scenery
Located in Aroostook County, where you'll find Maine's oldest state park, Houlton is so much more than just a great destination for history buffs. Full of gorgeous nature spots, enjoying at least some time outside is a non-negotiable while in Houlton. For bikers, hikers, skiers, or even picnickers, the 3-mile round-trip Meduxnekeag River Trail, starting in Riverfront Park, is a must.
If you're seeking a more adventurous trek, the 37-mile Southern Bangor and Aroostook Trail follows the old train corridor that once transported lumber and potatoes from the region further south. Today, it's a remote escape into Maine's wilderness, with plenty of farmland, forest, and wetland views. If you're looking for a quick dose of nature with a side of history, head to Monument Park, where you'll find a statue dating back to 1909, dedicated to those who died during the Civil War.
Don't skip a drive along Maine's "million dollar view scenic byway," a gorgeous section of Route 1 dotted with lake vistas and incredible peaks. If you're up for exploring more of Maine's unparalleled scenery, from its secluded harbors to its seaside villages, venture further along Route 1 for a truly unforgettable New England vacation.