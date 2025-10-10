Maine's Quiet Town Beside The Canadian Border Brims With A Historic Downtown And Posh Victorian Vibes

Once a booming town at the turn of the 20th century, Houlton, Maine, is now a quiet retreat tucked right along the border of Canada and the United States. Dating back to 1807, Houlton is one of Maine's oldest cities — and with Victorian-style homes lining its quiet streets and numerous historic landmarks, the town's storied past is clear throughout this charming destination. Whether you're looking for a history-rich vacation or just a quiet escape, Houlton is unmissable.

Visiting this tranquil destination is easy: Presque Isle Northern Maine Airport is located just under an hour away from the town. Accommodation options are limited right in Houlton itself, but Ivey's Motor Lodge is a popular choice, with a 4.4 average rating on Google. The 3-star accommodation is just over a mile outside of downtown Houlton, and offers amenities like free breakfast, an on-site restaurant and bar, a laundry room, and Roku smart televisions.