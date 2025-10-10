One Of Central Florida's Oldest Cities On The Outskirts Of Orlando Has Tasty Eats, Art, And Historic Charm

A trip to central Florida often involves rollercoasters and waiting in line to take selfies with costumed characters, but there are many incredible things to do around Orlando other than visiting theme parks. Less than 10 miles away from Orlando lies one of central Florida's best-kept secrets — the city of Maitland. History buffs will love this charming city, as it is one of the oldest incorporated municipalities in central Florida. You can get an appreciation for the city's rich history at the local museums, and there's even one where you can learn about the history of the telephone. In addition to its rich history, it's also a place that will appeal to art enthusiasts. The city's roots in the art community run deep as well, and the Maitland Art Center was actually first started as an art colony in 1937.

You can find a few hotels in Maitland, including brands such as Homewood Suites by Hilton and Sheraton, but if you're looking to embrace the area's history even more, you may like the Thurston House. Built in 1885, this charming bed and breakfast is a relaxing place for those looking for a more intimate, unique place to stay. You will want to book early, though, as it only has three rooms. Maitland has several great places to taste your way through the city, but true foodies can also book cooking classes at Thurston House with an award-winning French chef.