One Of Central Florida's Oldest Cities On The Outskirts Of Orlando Has Tasty Eats, Art, And Historic Charm
A trip to central Florida often involves rollercoasters and waiting in line to take selfies with costumed characters, but there are many incredible things to do around Orlando other than visiting theme parks. Less than 10 miles away from Orlando lies one of central Florida's best-kept secrets — the city of Maitland. History buffs will love this charming city, as it is one of the oldest incorporated municipalities in central Florida. You can get an appreciation for the city's rich history at the local museums, and there's even one where you can learn about the history of the telephone. In addition to its rich history, it's also a place that will appeal to art enthusiasts. The city's roots in the art community run deep as well, and the Maitland Art Center was actually first started as an art colony in 1937.
You can find a few hotels in Maitland, including brands such as Homewood Suites by Hilton and Sheraton, but if you're looking to embrace the area's history even more, you may like the Thurston House. Built in 1885, this charming bed and breakfast is a relaxing place for those looking for a more intimate, unique place to stay. You will want to book early, though, as it only has three rooms. Maitland has several great places to taste your way through the city, but true foodies can also book cooking classes at Thurston House with an award-winning French chef.
The best things to do in Maitland
The Art and History Museums of Maitland give you the chance to experience multiple museums on one campus. The Maitland Art Center was the first national historic landmark in central Florida and is a fascinating place to see Mayan Revival architecture, contemporary art exhibits, and the works of artists in residence. If you want to embark on your own artistic journey, you can do that, too. The museum has several workshops and classes that are offered to budding artists. The history museum has an extensive collection of artifacts, and at the telephone museum, you can see just how far we've come in communications technology.
One Google reviewer described some of their favorite things about their experience at the Art and History Museums in Maitland, saying, "The Mayan sculptures and architecture [are] amazing. It's a combination of gardens and museum of the past. You can enjoy the walk through the studios and enjoy nature and flowers. The amazing telephone museum is one of a kind anywhere. A must see!"
The Enzian Theater is another fun addition to your Maitland itinerary. Not only is it the home of the Florida Film Festival, but you can also catch a movie at the single-screen cinema that shows a variety of independent, foreign, and classic films. Just make sure you add in a little extra time to grab food and drinks at the Eden Bar located outside of the theater.
Tasty places to eat in and around Maitland
In addition to the Eden Bar, you'll find more good eats in Maitland. Antonio's is one of the city's most popular restaurants and has different experiences available for diners upstairs and downstairs. This Yelp reviewer seems to love both options: "I love Antonio's! They have an awesome market downstairs where you can shop all things Italian. You can also grab a bite to eat down there as well in a less formal setting. Upstairs is their bar, as well as their more upscale dining area. I've eaten at the bar and the upstairs dining area thus far, and both have been fantastic!" Lazy Moon Pizza and Francesco's are other great options in Maitland if you're craving Italian, but you'll find some other diversity in food offerings. For Greek food, try Parea Greek Taverna, and if you want to check out a cool Irish Pub, visit An Tobar. If you want to add a little entertainment to your dinner, you can head over to Jazz Tastings, where you'll find live music.
While you certainly won't be going hungry when you visit Maitland, you can also easily visit the neighboring city of Winter Park. Foodies can find more dining options there, including some of Florida's Michelin-starred restaurants like Ômo by Jônt and Soseki. Winter Park is a charming Orlando suburb full of cute boutiques, so make some time to fit in some retail therapy there, too.