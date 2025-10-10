Dubbed The 'Lake Tahoe Of The North,' This Incredible Canadian Getaway Is Idyllic For Fishing And Boating

It's estimated that Canada is home to a whopping 2 million lakes, equal to 14% of the total number of lakes on Earth. That's a whole load of freshwater, so it's hardly a surprise that the country has been hailed as a veritable paradise for water-loving travelers. The question is, which lake will you visit first? Surely the glacier-carved reaches of legendary Lake Louise can't be ignored? Or perhaps Canada's surreal, fjord lake in Newfoundland tempts you more? Or, just maybe, you're drawn by the prospect of somewhere that's been dubbed the "Lake Tahoe of the North."

If so, set your sights on Lake Rosseau, one of the jewels of the Muskoka Lakes region in Ontario. There are upwards of 1,500 individual bodies of water here, but Lake Rosseau shines as one of the so-called "Big Three" for its sheer size and enticing array of attractions. Spreading across an estimated 24 square miles, Rosseau offers oodles of boating opportunities, seemingly endless runs of idyllic shores threaded with emerald forests, and — here's the real kicker — some of the most luxurious waterside homes around. In fact, several Hollywood stars own homes in the area, and A-list visitors are spotted on the shores every summer. No wonder folk have drawn those Tahoe comparisons, eh?

Getting to Lake Rosseau is a case of hopping in the car and heading north from Toronto. There are multiple routes you can take, but the King's Highway 400 tends to be the fastest when traffic isn't an issue. You're looking at travel times of around three hours from the city and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). To access the eastern shores of Lake Rosseau, veer off the 400 at Barrie and proceed on Highway 11.