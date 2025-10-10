This West Virginia Town Is A Charming Tourist Stop With Delicious Food, Exquisite Art, And Natural Beauty

West Virginia is filled with scenic small-town gems that have a surprising amount to offer visitors. Sutton, West Virginia, located in Braxton County, is one such example. Pair the town's charm and personality with quirky attractions, and you'll soon understand why this is a must-visit destination in the Mountain State. Located in the heart of West Virginia, Sutton is three and a half miles from the state's geographical center and is easily accessible from I-79 and Exit 62. It's also conveniently located near bigger cities like Charleston, which is only an hour's drive away.

You won't run out of fun things to do here, as Sutton offers something for everyone. One of the town's most popular attractions is the Flatwoods Monster Museum. If you're from the area, you'll be familiar with the Flatwoods Monster, a monster from a local folk tale that was sighted in the 1950s. But this isn't the only monster in town. Sutton is also home to one of only two Bigfoot museums east of the Mississippi. Beyond that, there are also historic art spots, including the Elk Theater and the Landmark Studio of the Arts. For nature enthusiasts, Sutton Lake is the hub for all things outdoors, with boat rentals available at the Sutton Lake Marina. After a day of traipsing around, recharge with a taste of local cuisine and friendly service at the many dining options in the area.