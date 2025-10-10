This West Virginia Town Is A Charming Tourist Stop With Delicious Food, Exquisite Art, And Natural Beauty
West Virginia is filled with scenic small-town gems that have a surprising amount to offer visitors. Sutton, West Virginia, located in Braxton County, is one such example. Pair the town's charm and personality with quirky attractions, and you'll soon understand why this is a must-visit destination in the Mountain State. Located in the heart of West Virginia, Sutton is three and a half miles from the state's geographical center and is easily accessible from I-79 and Exit 62. It's also conveniently located near bigger cities like Charleston, which is only an hour's drive away.
You won't run out of fun things to do here, as Sutton offers something for everyone. One of the town's most popular attractions is the Flatwoods Monster Museum. If you're from the area, you'll be familiar with the Flatwoods Monster, a monster from a local folk tale that was sighted in the 1950s. But this isn't the only monster in town. Sutton is also home to one of only two Bigfoot museums east of the Mississippi. Beyond that, there are also historic art spots, including the Elk Theater and the Landmark Studio of the Arts. For nature enthusiasts, Sutton Lake is the hub for all things outdoors, with boat rentals available at the Sutton Lake Marina. After a day of traipsing around, recharge with a taste of local cuisine and friendly service at the many dining options in the area.
Things to do in Sutton, West Virginia
West Virginia is the place to go for folklore and unique touristy destinations, and luckily for you, there are two monster museums to explore here in Sutton. The Flatwoods Monster Museum is a unique spot that revolves around a monster that was sighted in the area. The story has garnered a cult following that will pique the curiosity of any traveler who loves all things weird and wonderful. Dive deep into the stories, artifacts, exhibits, and art on display and read more about the eyewitness accounts from newspaper clippings. Located in downtown Sutton, the museum is only open from Tuesdays to Sundays.
Another monster museum that you may be more familiar with is the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum. Celebrating all there is to know about Bigfoot, the museum also highlights local stories and artifacts from the West Virginia area. Following the momentum, they also started the West Virginia Bigfoot Festival in 2021. It's now an annual festival that's perfect for any Bigfoot fans out there. In 2025, the festival turned into a three-day celebration with 200 vendors, food trucks, and special guests and speakers. Both monster museums are free to enter and provide a great deep dive into this charming community.
Visitors can also enjoy the great outdoors here, particularly around Sutton Lake. The area covers 1,440 acres and 44 miles of shoreline. Go camping, rent a boat or jet ski, paddle boards, kayaks, or a whole houseboat. It's also a great fishing spot, hosting more than 60 bass tournaments every year.
Where to eat and stay in Sutton, West Virginia
There are several dining options to choose from once your day of exploration in Sutton is over. For some local fare and home-cooked meals, the Braxter Bistro is a family-owned joint that serves up a classic burger and fries combo that will leave you satisfied. Instead of darts, they have their own unique axe-throwing experience. You should also swing by the Flatwood Monster-themed ice cream shop, The Spot Dairy Bar, for sweet treats and a spooky photo opportunity.
Book a room at the Elk River Hotel and Cafe, a bed and breakfast on the Elk River that serves up views, good service, and charming vibes. The main house is a historic, 1898 mansion. Choose a scenic river view room or reconnect closer to nature in one of their glamping domes. Their River Restaurant offers a mix of classic American fare and is open from Wednesday to Saturday.
While you're here, take a trip along the Elk River, strolling down the Elk River Water Trail. The trail starts at the tailwaters of the Sutton Dam and winds through the counties of Braxton, Clay, and Kanawha. In early July, they also hold the annual Elk River Summer Float for a canoeing and kayaking adventure. If you can't get enough of Sutton's watersports, you'll find Pocahontas County, a West Virginia county that's considered the "Birthplace of Rivers," just two hours away.