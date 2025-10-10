This Underrated California Wine City Is A Santa Clara Valley Foodie Hotspot With Ample Outdoor Adventure
For an underrated California adventure that mixes wine and food tasting with outdoor fun away from the usual NorCal wine country towns, look to the southern end of Silicon Valley. About 21 miles from San Jose, you'll find Morgan Hill, a city that's central to one of the state's oldest wine-growing regions. It's also right between the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range, where the pristine, temperate Mediterranean climate is ideal for growing local wine grapes.
You can get to know the region by traveling the Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail, a route that connects you to more than 60 wineries. You'll find spots like Guglielmo Winery, a family-run vineyard that has been making wine since the early 1900s. You'll also see that the area's agriculture has a direct effect on local food options, and many of your dining choices will be sourced from the land right around you in Morgan Hill. For a higher-end meal, book a table at Ladera Grill (it has a wine list that earned it a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence). Odeum, a Mediterranean restaurant headed by Michelin Star-awarded chef Salvatore Calisi, is another fine dining option.
If you want to spend your time taking part in outdoor adventures, the area has large parks and spaces for you to check out. Henry W. Coe State Park is a great spot to venture around and is the largest state park in Northern California. It has miles of trails for hikes and solo (or even family) trips. Another choice is the Coyote Creek Parkway — a paved way that connects Morgan Hill to San Jose.
More places to eat, drink, and be merry in Morgan Hill
You will find there are a plethora of places to eat, drink, and be merry in Morgan Hill. For Italian, get a table at Maurizio's (a family-run spot) or try the food at Sicilia in Bocca. The city's foodie scene also blends other international flavors like Greek, Japanese, and Vietnamese. If you are looking for plant-based meals, Craft Roots offers vegan food and cocktail menus. For an American-style meal, go to Willard Hicks for steak and cocktails or Rosy's at the Beach for seafood.
The city also has many spots for a more casual bite or a coffee. You can stop at Coffee Guys or GVA Cafe for a latte and a light meal, and for some fresh goodies and bread, you might try Lawson's Bakery. For a comfy diner experience, Betsy's Restaurant is right in town and has been serving home-style meals for over two decades. You can also ride over to Terra Amico Farms in the nearby town of San Martin (about a nine-minute ride); this organic farm serves large farm-to-table dinners where your meal's ingredients are harvested directly from the property.
Morgan Hill is one of the small California towns offering a quiet escape into wine country, and the area's wineries are another major attraction. You'll find quite a few tasting rooms to try here. You can visit Lightpost Winery, which produces and serves rosé, pinot noir, and chardonnay from local grapes. This winery sometimes has events with live music and wine classes. Other nearby wineries to check out are Alara Cellars and J. Winston Winery; both offer wine tastings. These places give you a chance to sample the wines that the Santa Clara Valley is known for.
What to do and where to stay in Morgan Hill
If you're with the family and wineries aren't your jam, you can fill your itinerary with different outdoor activities and events. For more time in the great outdoors, go to Uvas Canyon County Park, which is home to the mile-long Waterfall Loop trail. Just a tad to the north (about an 11-minute drive), the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve has a trail that shows stunning views of the valley from various points. The area is also a destination for road cyclists who use the back country roads and for golfers who play at the local courses.
You can head over to Villa Mira Monte, a historical park where the Morgan Hill House is located, and find out what local life was like in the late 19th century. The park is also where you'll find the Morgan Hill Museum and the Centennial History Trail, which also dive into the local history. You can see local art at places like Cura Contemporary and Colibri Gallery. Your visit might line up with one of several events, like the Morgan Hill Mushroom Festival, which happens on Memorial Day weekend. Pop into other events, like the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival, the Food Truck Fly-In at the San Martin Airport, Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch in the fall, and Poppy Jasper International Film Festival in the spring.
When you're ready to spend the night in Morgan Hill, you will find quite a few chain accommodation options, like the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Hampton Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, and Residence Inn. If you're into camping and want to be immersed in an outdoors trip, you can find sites at Mount Madonna County Park, Thousand Trails RV Campground, and Uvas Canyon County Park. When you wrap up your trip to Morgan Hill, check out this underrated resort town near Santa Cruz.