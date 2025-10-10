This Underrated California Wine City Is A Santa Clara Valley Foodie Hotspot With Ample Outdoor Adventure

For an underrated California adventure that mixes wine and food tasting with outdoor fun away from the usual NorCal wine country towns, look to the southern end of Silicon Valley. About 21 miles from San Jose, you'll find Morgan Hill, a city that's central to one of the state's oldest wine-growing regions. It's also right between the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range, where the pristine, temperate Mediterranean climate is ideal for growing local wine grapes.

You can get to know the region by traveling the Santa Clara Valley Wine Trail, a route that connects you to more than 60 wineries. You'll find spots like Guglielmo Winery, a family-run vineyard that has been making wine since the early 1900s. You'll also see that the area's agriculture has a direct effect on local food options, and many of your dining choices will be sourced from the land right around you in Morgan Hill. For a higher-end meal, book a table at Ladera Grill (it has a wine list that earned it a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence). Odeum, a Mediterranean restaurant headed by Michelin Star-awarded chef Salvatore Calisi, is another fine dining option.

If you want to spend your time taking part in outdoor adventures, the area has large parks and spaces for you to check out. Henry W. Coe State Park is a great spot to venture around and is the largest state park in Northern California. It has miles of trails for hikes and solo (or even family) trips. Another choice is the Coyote Creek Parkway — a paved way that connects Morgan Hill to San Jose.