NorCal Wine Country's 'Best Kept Secret' Is A Mountain Town With Shops, Dining, And Fun Festivals

Sometimes, all you want to do is pack your things and embark on the most idyllic road trip through the Golden State's wine country, where you'll encounter hidden gems and celebrated wines. Southern California residents usually head to the underrated city of Temecula for its cool wineries, while NorCal is famous for its cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, and pinot noir. One of the best-kept secrets of this region isn't in Napa or Sonoma — bordering the two is Kelseyville in Lake County. Boasting high-quality wine varieties, delicious restaurants, great shopping, and a vibrant festival, this scenic mountain town provides plenty to keep you entertained. With Clear Lake being a short drive from Kelseyville, you can always trade the urban amenities for outdoor recreation.

Agriculture has served as the leading sector in the city, particularly in pear orchards. Settlers began cultivating the fruit trees in the late 19th century — it wasn't long until the entire county was known for its pear farming, with Kelseyville being the central hub. It was quickly dubbed the "Pear Capital of the World." As a result of the industry's growth, the town began celebrating its fruitful abundance by establishing the Kelseyville Pear Festival. Since 1993, the entire community has come together once a year to honor and promote its rich agricultural history.

Getting to Kelseyville from San Francisco requires a two-and-a-half-hour drive. Sacramento is slightly closer at two hours. If you're flying into the city, you're better off booking flights to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa — from there, it's about an hour. Regarding where to stay, your options include Suites on Main, Kelseyville Motel, and more listings on Airbnb.