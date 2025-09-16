NorCal Wine Country's 'Best Kept Secret' Is A Mountain Town With Shops, Dining, And Fun Festivals
Sometimes, all you want to do is pack your things and embark on the most idyllic road trip through the Golden State's wine country, where you'll encounter hidden gems and celebrated wines. Southern California residents usually head to the underrated city of Temecula for its cool wineries, while NorCal is famous for its cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, and pinot noir. One of the best-kept secrets of this region isn't in Napa or Sonoma — bordering the two is Kelseyville in Lake County. Boasting high-quality wine varieties, delicious restaurants, great shopping, and a vibrant festival, this scenic mountain town provides plenty to keep you entertained. With Clear Lake being a short drive from Kelseyville, you can always trade the urban amenities for outdoor recreation.
Agriculture has served as the leading sector in the city, particularly in pear orchards. Settlers began cultivating the fruit trees in the late 19th century — it wasn't long until the entire county was known for its pear farming, with Kelseyville being the central hub. It was quickly dubbed the "Pear Capital of the World." As a result of the industry's growth, the town began celebrating its fruitful abundance by establishing the Kelseyville Pear Festival. Since 1993, the entire community has come together once a year to honor and promote its rich agricultural history.
Getting to Kelseyville from San Francisco requires a two-and-a-half-hour drive. Sacramento is slightly closer at two hours. If you're flying into the city, you're better off booking flights to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa — from there, it's about an hour. Regarding where to stay, your options include Suites on Main, Kelseyville Motel, and more listings on Airbnb.
Enjoy shopping and dining in Kelseyville
Money may not buy happiness, but it gets you a lot of gifts and good food in Kelseyville. Unique finds abound at Two Sisters Antiques, whether you're looking for vintage memorabilia, fun home decor, or cute souvenirs. From eccentric tea sets to retro furniture and themed kitchenware, you won't be leaving this store empty-handed. Interested in accessorizing your look? Browse the selection at Fritz and Mischell Jewelry. Featuring gold and silver earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and other items, this is the perfect spot to purchase a meaningful, handcrafted piece for that special someone — you can place a custom order, too.
If you're not sure what kind of souvenirs you want to buy, head to A+H General Store for all sorts of goodies. You'll come across everything from candies and home decor to silver rings and Lake County-branded caps. Perhaps you prefer artwork — in that case, make your way to the Painted Bird Gallery, where you'll encounter a large collection of paintings and sculptures. The gallery has fine art by Ben vanSteenburgh, fruit carvings by Petcharee Tamawong-Benjamin, and large-scale installations by Terry Church on display. Get yourself an original, hand-painted Peggy Kimiecik gift card on your way out.
When hunger strikes, the top-rated Saw Shop Public House has you covered with crispy shrimp tacos, maple whiskey-glazed pork chops, creamy Cajun chicken pasta, and overloaded steak and potatoes. Studebakers is a local favorite for breakfast items such as cream cheese bagels, English muffins, croissant sandwiches, and more. Many will also recommend Kelsey Creek Brewing since it offers several delicious beers on tap. It doesn't serve food (besides peanuts), so consider bringing something over from a nearby restaurant.
Local festivals and wine in Kelseyville
The annual Kelseyville Pear Festival is one of the biggest draws of the city, with lots of exciting events that revolve around the celebration. Taking place on the last Saturday of September, this festival kicks off the night before with the Farm to Fork Dinner and Dance — no cars on Main Street, just a large, al fresco dinner with the whole town. The festival brings together live music along with hundreds of artisans and chefs setting up their stands. Visitors can check out the hard-working tractors, view art by regional creatives, and learn about the local history.
It's not a NorCal wine country getaway without experiencing the wine scene. Fore Family Vineyards Wine Room offers a nice introduction, where you can sip on grenache noir, mourvedre, and syrah — or go the other way with white wine like albarino and grenache blanc. It also hosts events that combine wine with art. Smiling Dogs Ranch Tasting Room is another Main Street spot to unwind and enjoy a glass. Try some of its bottles, like the 2018 Tempranillo, 2017 BraZen estate, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, or 2013 Dry-Farmed Merlot.
Book a tasting at Rosa d'Oro Vineyards and indulge in its sangiovese, which has zesty cranberry undertones, or the aglianico that boasts earthy, herbal notes. Rosé enthusiasts can uncork the Rrsato, the ideal choice for warm evenings, while a bottle of chardonnay will treat your taste buds to citrusy aromas. Don't forget to visit Chacewater Winery and Olive Mill, where you get to savor the best of both worlds: wine and olive oil. Kelseyville is just one example of a NorCal hidden gem — just outside of Sacramento is Clarksburg, a wildly underrated wine region with incredible vineyards and sips.