North Carolina's 'Little Charleston In The Mountains' Is A Wildly Charming Getaway Full Of Arts And Superb Shops
For centuries, the "Great Flat Rock" (in what is now North Carolina) was a gathering point where the Cherokees and other tribes would meet up to trade and socialize. The land was wild and unspoiled until the late 1700s, when government land grants divided up property among Revolutionary War veterans. Soon after, wealthy residents of Charleston, South Carolina began buying property and building summer homes in what came to be known as Flat Rock, North Carolina.
Eager to escape the summer heat in mountain cottages, the influx of seasonal residents slowly brought the European-meets-Southern charm style from Charleston, South Carolina to Flat Rock over the next 20 years, giving it the moniker of "Little Charleston in the Mountains." Today, modern day Flat Rock is a charming blend of Charleston heritage and relaxed mountain life in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.
Located about 10 minutes outside of Hendersonville, a town known for quirky museums and apple orchards, Flat Rock has some of the longest running summer camps in the United States, historical homes, boutiques, art galleries, and is also the largest Historic District in North Carolina. While the drive to Flat Rock from Charleston takes around four hours (depending on traffic), the closest airport is Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), just a 20-minute drive away.
Iconic spots in Flat Rock
Inspiring artists for decades, a local legend is the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and biographer Carl Sandburg, whose home is now a major place of interest in town. Now part of the National Park Service, the Carl Sandburg home is located on Connemara Farms, the land where he lived and ran a goat dairy farm. Visitors can tour the historic farm, see the goats, or hike the five miles of trails on the property.
Flat Rock Park (pictured above) is 66 acres of green space with hiking trails, picnic spots, ponds, a Nature Center to learn about the local biodiversity, and a couple playgrounds. The Flat Rock Playhouse is a theater that runs shows from April through December and has been recognized as one of the best summer theaters in the U.S.
The iconic heart of the village is Little Rainbow Row, named after Rainbow Row in Charleston, of course. It's a string of shops and restaurants that are anchored by The Wrinkled Egg, which took over the former general store space. Next door is Dogwood, a shop specializing in gifts and "mountain-inspired provisions." The Gallery at Flat Rock is a unique gallery where owner Suzanne Camarata has worked with more than 60 artists to curate original art, including ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, and photography. Make sure to swing by Berning Pottery for handmade pieces that feature imprints from local maple leaves.
Where to eat, play, and explore
In the fall, apple picking at Sky Top Orchard is a must. Named one of the best orchards for apple picking by USA Today, the family-friendly U-pick orchard also has peach picking in July. Flat Rock Village Bakery features made-from-scratch breads and pastries, alongside brick-oven pizza in a cozy environment. Hubbaloo is a popular breakfast spot on Little Rainbow Row, which also hosts farm-to-table dinners, cooking classes, art exhibits, and live music.
DuPont State Forest, 20 minutes west of Flat Rock, is the setting for "The Hunger Games," and while you might not need to fear for your life while exploring, you should be prepared to take a lot of pictures and spend plenty of time hiking to and enjoying the waterfalls in this 10,000-acre forest. It's free to visit and open seven days a week. Highlights include Hooker Falls, an easy one-mile round trip hike with a swimming hole at the bottom of the waterfall; Triple Falls, another easy one-mile that features three waterfalls (hence the name) with a 120 foot drop; and Bridal Veil Falls, a longer trail at four miles round trip, and while the waterfall doesn't have a huge drop, it's a beautiful sight to see it rushing over a large sloped rock.
After you've explored the village of Flat Rock and done all the hiking you can do, treat yourself to a wine tasting excursion in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tryon Winery Tours has several touring options or you can map out your own route and visit at your own pace. Closest to Flat Rock are Marked Tree Vineyard and Burntshirt Vineyards.