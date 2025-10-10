North Carolina's 'Little Charleston In The Mountains' Is A Wildly Charming Getaway Full Of Arts And Superb Shops

For centuries, the "Great Flat Rock" (in what is now North Carolina) was a gathering point where the Cherokees and other tribes would meet up to trade and socialize. The land was wild and unspoiled until the late 1700s, when government land grants divided up property among Revolutionary War veterans. Soon after, wealthy residents of Charleston, South Carolina began buying property and building summer homes in what came to be known as Flat Rock, North Carolina.

Eager to escape the summer heat in mountain cottages, the influx of seasonal residents slowly brought the European-meets-Southern charm style from Charleston, South Carolina to Flat Rock over the next 20 years, giving it the moniker of "Little Charleston in the Mountains." Today, modern day Flat Rock is a charming blend of Charleston heritage and relaxed mountain life in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.

Located about 10 minutes outside of Hendersonville, a town known for quirky museums and apple orchards, Flat Rock has some of the longest running summer camps in the United States, historical homes, boutiques, art galleries, and is also the largest Historic District in North Carolina. While the drive to Flat Rock from Charleston takes around four hours (depending on traffic), the closest airport is Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), just a 20-minute drive away.