This Unique German Village In South Australia Offers Heritage Streets, Art Studios, And Hillside Wineries

Wandering around Hahndorf's lively Main Street feels like being transported to Germany's Odenwald region. It slightly resembles places like Michelstadt, a picturesque medieval town steeped in culture and charm, or Miltenberg, an historic town with hidden corners that holds Bavaria's oldest inn. In Hahndorf, historic buildings with traditional German designs line the streets. Wooden storefronts house everything from Bavarian cuisine to shops that offer beer steins and cuckoo clocks. Signs in old-style Teutonic script add to the European charm. Yet, the village also embraces a modern energy. More than 100 boutiques, galleries, and artisan workshops invite visitors to browse leather goods, knives, jewelry, and locally made art.

Several galleries and studios are located on this heritage street, including the Hahndorf Academy. Originally built in 1857 as a school, the building has worn many hats over the course of a century. It served as a college, hospital, betting shop, and even a military headquarters during World War II. Today, it stands as one of South Australia's largest regional art galleries. Visitors can explore artifacts and stories about the Peramangk people, early German settlers, and life in 19th-century Hahndorf, alongside rotating exhibitions of contemporary art. Additionally, the Academy includes three studios and multiple workshops that produce visual art, jewelry, and crafts.

A short drive beyond the village, art enthusiasts will also appreciate The Cedars. This 160-acre property served as the home and studio of Hans Heysen, one of Australia's top landscape painters, and his daughter Nora, an acclaimed artist. Constructed in 1912, the house remains preserved with original artworks and furniture. Visitors strolling through the gardens can see the very landscapes that inspired Hans' paintings.