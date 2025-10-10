Rhode Island's Oldest State Park Is An Underrated Postcard Paradise Near Providence With A Serene Swim Pond

Rhode Island is nicknamed the "Ocean State" for its abundance of coastline, but its underrated Blackstone River Valley contains just as much history and scenery as its seaside, including the small city of Woonsocket, and other incredible places to visit in RI. The valley is also home Rhode Island's first state park, Lincoln Woods, a scenic escape into nature just a 10 minute drive north from the state capital of Providence. The city is home to Providence International Airport and am Amtrak station along the New England regional line, both of which are short drives to Lincoln Woods.

The site of Lincoln Woods State Park was formerly known as Quinsnicket Pond. This area was frequented by American author H.P. Lovecraft, who wrote a poem entitled "Quinsnicket Park." During this time, the pond and rocky woods scene was immortalized on a Rhode Island postcard. The formal designation as a state park began in 1909 after a local farmer sold 71 acres to the town who subsequently named the grounds after President Abraham Lincoln. The park quickly expanded over the next few years to form the current 627 preserve — including playing fields, trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the aquatic center of Olney Pond.