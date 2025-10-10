Rhode Island's Oldest State Park Is An Underrated Postcard Paradise Near Providence With A Serene Swim Pond
Rhode Island is nicknamed the "Ocean State" for its abundance of coastline, but its underrated Blackstone River Valley contains just as much history and scenery as its seaside, including the small city of Woonsocket, and other incredible places to visit in RI. The valley is also home Rhode Island's first state park, Lincoln Woods, a scenic escape into nature just a 10 minute drive north from the state capital of Providence. The city is home to Providence International Airport and am Amtrak station along the New England regional line, both of which are short drives to Lincoln Woods.
The site of Lincoln Woods State Park was formerly known as Quinsnicket Pond. This area was frequented by American author H.P. Lovecraft, who wrote a poem entitled "Quinsnicket Park." During this time, the pond and rocky woods scene was immortalized on a Rhode Island postcard. The formal designation as a state park began in 1909 after a local farmer sold 71 acres to the town who subsequently named the grounds after President Abraham Lincoln. The park quickly expanded over the next few years to form the current 627 preserve — including playing fields, trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the aquatic center of Olney Pond.
Serenity of the swim pond
Lincoln Woods State Park's origins center around its pond, which remains one of its main attractions. Olney Pond is also a reservoir covering 128 acres, and it's stocked with trout. During warmer months, the Frank Moody swim beach is serviced by a lifeguard and is a popular destination for visitors. In addition to the relaxing environment, the beach is also a mini history lesson, as its name is a dedication to Moody's 60 year service as a lifeguard in the state. While the pond does not allow motorized boats on weekends or holidays, vessels with under 10 horsepower are permitted otherwise. Paddle boards, canoes, and kayaks are permitted at any time, and a rental site is available near the boat ramp. The motor restriction enhances the quiet beauty of the pond, and improves safety for swimmers.
While the summer months offer plenty of activities across the park and pond, its also a destination year round. Much like its southerly neighbor, Roger Williams Park, Lincoln Woods is a prime spot for foliage viewing in the fall. Olney Pond is regularly tested for safe ice in winter months, and becomes an ice skating destination when conditions allow. Regardless of the season, Lincoln Woods has something to offer for outdoor recreation, and is easy to see why it's been an ideal getaway for centuries.